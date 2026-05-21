Kendall Jenner has been swept back into the centre of Hollywood's rumour mill after Khloé Kardashian appeared to lump a mystery plus-one into a group of 'all the siblings' and 'their boyfriends' during a recent family movie night at Kris Jenner's home, discussed on Khloé's Khloé in Wonderland podcast on Wednesday, 20 May. Fans listening in swiftly decided that the unspoken name was Jacob Elordi.

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For context, Kendall Jenner and Elordi have quietly been the subject of dating speculation for weeks, after being spotted on what appeared to be low-key dates in Hawaii and on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Neither Kendall nor the Euphoria and Saltburn actor has addressed the rumours publicly, leaving online sleuths to piece together fleeting sightings, paparazzi shots and, now, Khloé's throwaway line.

On the latest podcast episode, Khloé described a recent family gathering to watch Michael at her mum's house. The 41-year-old recalled how the entire clan turned up for a cosy screening, painting a picture that sounded suspiciously like a couple's night.

'I saw some of the Michael Jackson movie only because my mom had it at her house, and all the siblings went to watch it,' she said. 'When we saw the Michael movie, it was everyone and their boyfriends and Kourt with her husband and then me, it was like me and my mom.'

That one sentence was enough. The idea that 'all the siblings' had brought 'their boyfriends' instantly sent Kardashian-watchers into overdrive. Social media was flooded with theories about who, exactly, those boyfriends were, and why Kendall Jenner, who has never confirmed a relationship with Elordi, suddenly appeared to be counted among the loved-up.

How Kendall Jenner Ended Up At The Centre Of The Boyfriend Mystery

The news came after fans had already clocked that most of the family's relationships are publicly accounted for. Khloé went on to clarify that Kourtney Kardashian attended the movie night with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. That part is straightforward.

After Kendall Jenner was spotted with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi bad bunny allegedly had gone to instagram and posted that he wishes that him and Kendall were still together and that he regret the day they broke up and went on to further commented that she was better with him. He… pic.twitter.com/L0ezWov40f — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 20, 2026

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, all but confirmed her presence at the screening with her boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Both posted near-identical Instagram Stories showing the Michael title card on the screen in the same home cinema, Hamilton adding a glowing review of the film. 'I loved watching this movie with all my heart. I love Michael. Go see it,' he wrote.

Kylie Jenner's long-running romance with Timothée Chalamet is also well-established, dating back to 2023. Neither Kylie nor Chalamet posted about the movie night, but given Khloé's insistence that 'all the siblings' were there with partners, fans have largely assumed the pair were tucked into the darkened theatre somewhere behind the popcorn.

Jacob Elordi spotted with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/tcTnOYjXDl — ri. (@novvibee) May 21, 2026

Once Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie's situations were ticked off, it left one place where the puzzle piece still didn't quite fit. If everyone else had a partner present, then Kendall Jenner's companion would have to be the still-unconfirmed Jacob Elordi — or Khloé was being extremely loose with her wording.

There is, to be blunt, no hard proof. The podcast mentions no names other than Kourtney and Travis. There are no photos of Kendall at the screening, and no images of Elordi anywhere near the house. Strictly speaking, nothing is confirmed yet, so the supposed romance should be treated with a degree of scepticism.

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/as14QOTLG0 — 21 (@21metgala) May 18, 2026

Khloé's Solo Status, Kendall Jenner Speculation And A Very Late Guest

Khloé's account of the evening was not just about who was pairing off. She also admitted she never actually finished Michael, complaining that 'someone was about 90 minutes late,' forcing her to leave early so she could put her children to bed. She did not identify the tardy arrival, which has only added another loose thread for fans determined to link every detail back to Kendall Jenner and Elordi.

Why Kendall Jenner was ‘hesitant’ to strike up romance with Jacob Elordi https://t.co/dxWR5I1Eep pic.twitter.com/PZgxOSeV0c — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2026

What Khloé did make clear is that, in a room full of couples, she was not part of a duo. She described being sandwiched in with Kris Jenner, saying she 'loved' cuddling with her mum while her sisters sat beside their partners. The image is oddly domestic for a family more often photographed on red carpets than beanbags.

Her podcast recollection lines up with comments she has made elsewhere about her own love life or lack of one. In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, 19 May, Khloé ran through the medications she takes and joked about the pointlessness of being on the pill when she is not dating.

'I take a little birth control but I'm not really controlling the birth of anything. It's just to regulate,' she quipped, making light of her single status. She had been even more blunt in a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, saying: 'I've never had anything down there in so many years... I don't think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don't want it to.'

Set against that backdrop, her casual framing of 'everyone and their boyfriends,' with herself as the lone exception, lands as more than a slip of the tongue. Either Kendall Jenner quietly brought Jacob Elordi along to Kris's screening room, or Khloé has accidentally given the internet another mystery it will happily chew over for weeks.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's reps for comments.