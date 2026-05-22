Rumours of a romance between Khloé Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan spread rapidly online after viral photos appeared to show the pair enjoying a romantic dinner date together. The images, which circulated widely across social media platforms, sparked intense speculation among fans before questions emerged over whether the photographs were even real.

The paparazzi-style snaps showed Kardashian and Jordan walking hand-in-hand and smiling during what appeared to be a night out. However, social media users soon began pointing out signs that the viral images may have been generated using artificial intelligence rather than taken by photographers.

A source close to Kardashian has since denied the dating rumours and confirmed that the photos were AI-generated.

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Dating Rumours Go Viral

The alleged 'date night' photos quickly gained traction online, with fans sharing the images across X, Instagram and TikTok. The posts fuelled speculation that Khloé Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan had quietly started dating.

The unexpected pairing attracted major attention due to the celebrities' high-profile dating histories and their status in entertainment and pop culture. Some online users initially believed the images were genuine paparazzi shots, while others immediately questioned their authenticity.

The viral posts added to a growing trend of AI-generated celebrity images spreading online and causing confusion among fans.

OMGGGGG KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND MICHAEL B. JORDAN WERE BOTH SPOTTED HAVING DINNER TOGETHER LAST NIGHT IT'S STILL NOT CONFIRMED IF THEY'RE IN A RELATIONSHIP 😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭🥹🥹😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭🥹🥹!!!! pic.twitter.com/3W2U4YWwY6 — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) May 20, 2026

Fans Spot AI Signs in Viral Photos

As the photos continued circulating, social media users began highlighting unusual visual details that suggested the images had been digitally manipulated.

Several commenters described the photos as looking 'AI-like', while others claimed there was 'no way' the pictures were real. Some fans pointed to unnatural hand positioning, blurred facial details and inconsistencies in the background as possible indicators of artificial intelligence editing.

The online debate escalated as more users shared side-by-side analyses of the photos and discussed how realistic AI-generated celebrity images have become in recent years.

The incident reflects wider concerns surrounding misinformation and manipulated content on social media, particularly when famous public figures are involved.

FAKE NEWS!



the hands chico. khloe would never not have her nails done and her fingers aren't even elongated like this. https://t.co/C9ln8Kdnda pic.twitter.com/2mSq1seAct — MarKeisha | AI Governance Career Strategy (@_mstrdom) May 21, 2026

Source Denies Romance Claims

Following the online frenzy, a source close to Khloé Kardashian reportedly confirmed that the dating rumours were false and that the images were not authentic photographs.

Neither Kardashian nor Jordan publicly addressed the viral images themselves.

Kardashian has largely kept her personal life private in recent years following her highly publicised relationships with Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and James Harden.

Meanwhile, Jordan has also maintained a relatively low-profile dating life following his previous relationship with Lori Harvey.

Khloé's Past Relationship Drama Returns to Spotlight

The viral AI images also reignited discussion surrounding Khloé Kardashian's past relationship struggles, particularly her on-and-off romance with Tristan Thompson.

In late 2025, fans speculated that Kardashian and Thompson may have reconciled after the basketball player's name appeared alongside decorations for Kardashian and their children, True and Tatum, during Christmas celebrations.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship faced years of public scrutiny following multiple cheating scandals, several of which were documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Despite their turbulent history, the pair continue to co-parent their children. Kardashian has also supported Thompson's younger brother, Amari, following the death of their mother in 2023.