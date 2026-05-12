Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's 'dirty feet' quickly went viral online, but the clip has sparked renewed attention after fuller footage from the same podcast episode resurfaced, showing a different context in which Blanco openly expressed how much he loves his wife, shifting the conversation away from the initial backlash.

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Viral Podcast Moment

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have once again become the centre of online discussion after a podcast clip showing Gomez kissing Blanco's bare foot went viral across social media.

The moment, which quickly spread on TikTok, X and Instagram, arrived just days after Blanco faced criticism over what viewers described as his 'dirty feet' during an earlier episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. However, as backlash intensified online, resurfaced clips of Blanco speaking affectionately about his wife have begun shifting the conversation.

The viral clip came from a March 2026 episode of Friends Keep Secrets, hosted by Blanco alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco.

During the episode, Gomez sat on the floor while Blanco relaxed on a sofa with his feet resting on a table. Mid-conversation, the singer unexpectedly leaned over and kissed one of Blanco's toes.

Blanco then looked towards the other hosts and joked, 'You like that?' Gomez quickly laughed and responded: 'Oh, don't make it a moment'.

The clip immediately triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief over the public display of affection.

Benny Blanco's 'Dirty Feet' Controversy

The reaction was fuelled by an earlier controversy involving Blanco's appearance during the debut episode of the podcast.

Viewers had previously criticised the music producer after social media users noticed visible dirt on the soles of his feet while he sat barefoot on a sofa during filming. The criticism intensified after clips circulated showing Blanco joking around and passing gas during the episode.

Blanco later addressed the backlash and suggested the condition of the filming location contributed to the appearance of his feet.

The Other Side of the Story Emerging Online

While much of the online conversation focused on the 'dirty feet' moment, supporters of the couple have pointed to resurfaced clips showing Blanco openly expressing affection for Gomez.

As reported by Us Weekly, Blanco said the gesture 'made me feel good' before telling Gomez: 'I love you so much'.

Other clips from the podcast also showed Gomez describing their relationship as 'healthy' and 'one of the greatest things in life'.

Fans defending the pair argued the viral moment reflected comfort and intimacy rather than something embarrassing.

Social Media Reactions

Despite that defence, criticism has continued across social media platforms.

Some users labelled the moment 'gross' and 'disgusting', while others questioned why the couple would share such intimate behaviour publicly. Reddit discussions and reaction posts generated thousands of comments debating the clip.

Others, however, argued that the backlash had become excessive, with supporters insisting the moment simply showed an affectionate married couple being themselves online.

Gomez and Blanco's Relationship Timeline

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023 before later marrying in 2025.

Since then, the couple have frequently shared affectionate moments online and in interviews, with Blanco regularly praising Gomez publicly and Gomez describing him as a supportive partner.

The renewed debate surrounding the viral podcast clip has now turned the pair into one of the week's biggest celebrity discussion topics online.