John Travolta's surprise style overhaul at the Cannes Film Festival in France last week has collided with a fresh swirl of rumours that he could be on the brink of a new romantic chapter with long-time friend Sandra Bullock, according to insiders close to the pair.

The 72-year-old Grease star walked the Cannes red carpet in a head-to-toe black outfit, topped with a beret and a sharply groomed dark beard and moustache.

The look, more Left Bank painter than Hollywood action hero, divided social media. Some users mocked him, asking whether he was 'floggin' onions,' while others praised him as 'gorgeous,' 'dapper' and 'great for his age.'

Travolta, who attended the festival with his daughter Ella Bleu, leaned into the French theme by speaking a few lines in French on camera and later swapping his black beret for a white one.

When the reaction went viral, he defended the change in a CNN interview, saying he had been inspired by 'old school directors' in berets and glasses and wanted a visual way to distinguish one event from another when he looked back over a 50-year career.

'I've been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events,' he said, explaining why he embraced such a stark new image.

John Travolta's New Look And A Search For A 'Perfect Match'

Behind the playful fashion, people around Travolta say the new look is part of a broader reset. One insider claims he has hired a team of stylists to reinvent his wardrobe and facial hair, and that he feels 'energised' by the shift after a long, bleak spell.

'John says he hasn't felt this energised in years,' the source says. 'He's hired a whole team of stylists, and they've advised him on this beard and chosen his hats and the outfits, and he clearly feels really good about it. John is a theatrical guy, so the theatrical element in this suits him. He was so down in the dumps for so long, so he needed to do a drastic reset to feel good about coming out again.'

Friends also suggest he may have quietly consulted cosmetic surgeons as part of what one source calls an effort to 'reclaim' some of his old self after years of grieving.

The toll on him is not hard to track. In 2009, he lost his eldest son, Jett, who died from a seizure at the age of 16. Eleven years later, in 2020, his wife of 19 years, actress Kelly Preston, died after a two-year fight with breast cancer.

Since then, Travolta has focused on raising their younger children, Ella, now 26, and Benjamin, 15, describing their grief as a 'personal and private journey.'

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According to the insider, the combination of emotional stress, poor sleep and disrupted eating habits hastened the signs of ageing and left him struggling with the face he saw in the mirror.

'He stopped sleeping or eating properly, and those are two huge elements when it comes to ageing,' the source says.

'Being able to go to the plastic surgeon and turn back the clock a little is a way for him to reclaim a little of that time that was stolen from him by her death.'

Those same friends say there is just one major piece missing as he rebuilds his life. 'All he's missing right now is a romantic partner, but everyone is confident that'll happen for him in due course,' the insider adds.

Sandra Bullock, Rom-Com Hopes And Dating Rumours

That is where Sandra Bullock's name keeps surfacing. The new John Travolta and Sandra Bullock dating speculation has grown out of two overlapping hopes in his camp. First, that he can pivot back towards romantic comedy on screen. Second, the right co-star might open the door to something deeper.

Travolta, better known in recent decades for action and drama, is said to be actively looking for a rom-com project, a genre he is understood to enjoy watching as a fan. 'John's had such a long run in action and drama, that's been his bread and butter,' the insider says.

'But the truth is he's actually more of a rom-com guy, those are the movies he loves watching and he wants to try making one before it's too late, so now the hunt is on for the right script and the right co-star.'

Plenty of names are floated in Hollywood circles when that conversation starts: Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan. Yet several people around Travolta are, according to the source, 'pushing to pair him up with Sandra Bullock.

Bullock, 61, has long been a rom-com heavyweight, from Miss Congeniality to While You Were Sleeping. She and Travolta have never worked together but have known each other for years, and have occasionally been photographed laughing together at awards shows, including on stage at the 2004 Oscars.

Those who know them both say their friendly rapport, shared fame and similar values make them a logical pairing both on and off screen.

'She's a sure bet when it comes to rom-coms that people actually want to watch, and she and John are great friends, so there's no concern about whether they would get along,' the insider says.

'Of course, people in his world are also secretly hoping that something more might spark between them once they start working together and that something romantic could grow organically between them. Sandra and John have a natural chemistry.'

People close to both stars also point to a more sombre thread. Bullock is still mourning the death of her long-term partner, photographer Brian Randall, who died in 2023 at 57 after a private battle with ALS. Like Travolta, she has spoken openly in the past about having found the love of her life and not needing marriage to prove it.

Friends believe that the shared experience of profound loss could, in theory, give them a rare understanding of each other.

'They share the same painful history of losing their soul mates far too soon,' the insider notes, stressing that Bullock remains 'very far from dating' and has told people she may never be ready.

Any suggestion that they are already a couple is premature, and there is no confirmed romantic relationship between them at this stage.

For now, any future possibility of John Travolta and Sandra Bullock dating appears to hinge on something as unglamorous as a script. Bullock is preparing to return from a four-year break with Practical Magic 2 and has reportedly signed on for another project.

Travolta is testing new ground, both in his wardrobe and, he hopes, in a lighter, more romantic role. Those who know them say that if the right screenplay brings them into the same room, the rest will take care of itself, whether it leads to a box office hit, a quiet friendship or, just possibly, a late-life love story.