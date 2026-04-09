Kelly Osbourne spent a day in London with her older brother Louis and his two children this week, as the 41-year-old television personality leans on family in the wake of her recent split from fiancé Sid Wilson and the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly has remained largely in the UK since Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died in July last year, aged 76, two weeks after performing a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham. The trip to London's Design Museum on Tuesday where she joined Louis at the Wes Anderson: The Archives exhibition with his children Maia and Elijah was the latest glimpse she has shared of how the Osbourne clan is knitting itself together after a year that pulled it apart.

Kelly posted a series of photographs from the outing on Instagram, offering a quiet contrast to the noise that has surrounded her private life. In the pictures, she appears relaxed with 51-year-old DJ Louis, Ozzy's eldest son from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and their smiling niece and nephew. There was no mention of Wilson, or of the engagement that has now ended.

Kelly's bond with Louis, who grew up largely outside the glare of the Osbourne reality TV era, has gained new prominence since their father's death. Before marrying Sharon, Ozzy wed Thelma in 1971 after meeting her at a Birmingham nightclub. They went on to have Jessica and Louis, and Ozzy adopted Thelma's five-year-old son Elliot from a previous relationship, creating a blended family that has never been simple, nor entirely private.

Kelly Osbourne Rebuilds Around Family After Sid Wilson Split

According to the Daily Mail, Kelly and Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson quietly called off their engagement, ending a four-year relationship that grew out of nearly three decades of friendship. The pair, who share a three-year-old son named Sidney, had been living together on a farm in Iowa before the break-up.

One insider described the last month for Kelly as 'difficult,' saying she has been 'coping with the separation while continuing to focus on being the best mother she can be' to their son. The engagement had been under strain long before the public realised.

'Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope,' the insider said, adding that 'in truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared.'

The couple 'tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward.' Nothing has been confirmed directly by Kelly or Sid, so all of these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kelly was last seen publicly with Wilson at the Grammy Awards in February. Since then her appearances have been almost exclusively alongside her mother, Sharon, or with friends, fuelling quiet speculation that the relationship was faltering well before confirmation reached the tabloids.

Grief, Sobriety And A Life Rewritten For Kelly Osbourne

Kelly and Sid has never been the standard celebrity whirlwind. They first met when Slipknot played Ozzfest, the heavy metal touring festival created by Sharon and Ozzy, and remained friends for 23 years before their relationship turned romantic. On Valentine's Day 2022, Kelly declared on Instagram, 'After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.'

Their son, Sid, arrived later that year, cementing what looked from the outside like a late-blooming, settled chapter. Wilson proposed backstage at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham last July, in front of Kelly's entire family. She later said she had 'no clue' the proposal was coming, holding up a large diamond ring that seemed to close the circle on decades of shared musical history.

Within weeks, Ozzy was dead. Since then, Kelly has been unusually candid about how grief has reshaped her life and her recovery. In a recent reflection shared online, she wrote that 'some grief doesn't end. It changes shape. It becomes the quiet weight you learn to carry, the ache woven into your days.'

She went on to describe surviving bereavement as 'standing in the wreckage of our own heart and whispering, 'I am still here,' even when every part of you feels shattered and like you don't want to be here.' For someone who has spoken openly about addiction and sobriety, that line reads less like a caption and more like a manifesto.

Those close to Kelly say she 'remains sober' and is now focusing on herself and motherhood. Whether her bond with Sid will be redefined again in time, or whether this chapter has closed for good, is something neither has addressed publicly.

For now, the picture she has chosen to put into the world is smaller and quieter: a day at a museum, a big brother, two children, and the sense of a family trying, in fits and starts, to start again without its noisy, chaotic patriarch at the centre.