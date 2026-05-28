Hugh Jackman's relationship with Sutton Foster is under strain in New York, according to a new report published on 27 May, which claims the actor 'wants a mommy, not a girlfriend' and leaves the Broadway star 'exhausted' by his need for constant emotional reassurance.

Jackman, 57, and Foster, 51, were first romantically linked after appearing together in The Music Manon Broadway from 2021. Their onstage chemistry quickly fuelled speculation that the friendship had tipped into something more. Jackman later separated from his wife of more than 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, while Foster finalised her divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024.

Sutton Foster And Hugh Jackman Relationship Under Scrutiny

The latest round of scrutiny comes via celebrity columnist Rob Shuter, who detailed the alleged tensions between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman in his Naughty But Nice Substack.

Citing unnamed sources said to be close to the couple, Shuter reports that Foster has grown weary of what is described as the emotional labour required to be with the Australian star.

'Hugh wants a mommy, not a girlfriend,' one source told Shuter. 'He needs constant validation, nonstop reassurance, and someone shielding him from conflict while he keeps playing the golden boy.'

The same source goes further, claiming that during Jackman's long marriage, Furness slipped into that protective role, insulating him from the less flattering aspects of fame and domestic life.

According to the report, Sutton Foster is resisting that pattern. An insider quoted by Shuter describes her as 'ambitious, independent, and emotionally intelligent' and insists she has 'no interest' in becoming Jackman's full-time caretaker, onstage or off.

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In Shuter's telling, the core conflict is not about schedules or distance but about emotional expectations.

The deeper the Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman relationship has gone, the insider claims, the more Foster has felt she is being nudged into managing not just her own life and work, but Jackman's feelings, public image and the 'chaos surrounding him.'

'She didn't sign up to become Hugh's full-time emotional support system,' the source says. 'The deeper this relationship gets, the more she feels responsible for managing his feelings, his image, and the chaos surrounding him.'

Those lines will ring familiar to anyone who has ever been with a partner who is the star in the room and expects the other person to quietly hold everything together.

Shuter's piece suggests Jackman struggles to tolerate tension or disapproval and leans heavily on those closest to him to keep his 'nice guy' mask intact.

'Hugh desperately needs everyone to love him,' the insider adds. 'He avoids uncomfortable situations at all costs and expects Sutton to absorb the emotional fallout so he can remain the nice guy.'

That phrase 'everyone to love him' is doing a lot of work. Jackman has built a two-decade career as one of Hollywood's most broadly liked leading men, even as he navigated the intense demands of the X‑Men franchise and a string of stage roles.

Here, the suggestion is that Foster is no longer willing to pick it up.

Professionally, she is hardly a shrinking presence. A two-time Tony Award winner with a fiercely defended reputation for hard work and autonomy, Foster has long been seen on Broadway as someone who calls her own shots.

It is not difficult to imagine why she might bridle at being cast, privately, as the soothing buffer for an A‑list film star still adjusting to life after a very public split.

Shuter's report stops short of saying the couple have broken up, and there is no official confirmation from Jackman, Foster or their representatives that they are splitting. It instead paints a picture of a relationship in which one person expected a partner and increasingly feels they have inherited a project.

'Sutton thought she was getting a partner,' the columnist writes. 'What she's discovering is a man who still needs parenting.'

That line may be harsh, and it is based entirely on anonymous sourcing rather than on-the-record testimony, but it lands in a cultural moment that is unusually attuned to who does the invisible work inside relationships. Whether the account is fully accurate or simply a partial, gossipy snapshot, it has already reframed how some fans are talking about Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman as a couple, casting their romance less as a Broadway fairy tale and more as a negotiation over who gets to be the grown-up.