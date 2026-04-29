Kelly Osbourne has hit back at social media trolls who claimed she now looks like a 'dead body', telling followers she is 'going through the hardest time' of her life after Ozzy Osbourne's death and will not allow herself to be 'dehumanised.' The 41-year-old Osbournes star spoke out on 1 March in a stark Instagram Stories statement, hours after appearing in Manchester at the 2026 Brit Awards to accept a lifetime achievement honour on behalf of her late father alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

The news came after weeks of escalating scrutiny of Kelly Osbourne's appearance, fuelled first by red-carpet photos and then by the July 22 death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy. Since then, the reality star and presenter has found herself in the familiar but still brutal cycle that greets many women in the public eye: public grief, visible weight loss, and an online chorus deciding her body and her pain are fair game.

In a post, Kelly did not try to soften the blow. 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,' she wrote on Instagram Stories. 'Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.'

She went on: 'None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!'

Kelly Osbourne hits back at Instagram user who said she “looks like a dead body.”



“Literally cannot believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!” pic.twitter.com/7bVBjuhyi0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 23, 2026

The statement landed less than 24 hours after Kelly Osbourne had stood under the bright lights of Co-op Live arena at the Brit Awards 2026, dressed in black beside Sharon as they accepted Ozzy's posthumous lifetime achievement award. Photographs from the night show mother and daughter holding the trophy together, a rare public appearance during what they have both described as a period of profound loss.

For context, Kelly had already publicly confronted one of the ugliest messages she received, a comment that directly weaponised her father's death. Sharing a screenshot to her Stories, she exposed the remark: 'Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon.'

🚨 KELLY & SHARON OSBOURNE TRIGGER MAJOR ALARM BELLS AFTER SHOCKING NEW APPEARANCE — “STOP THE OZEMPIC.”



41-year-old Kelly.

73-year-old Sharon.



Side by side on camera… and the internet immediately goes DEFCON 1.



“This is scary.”

“Too far.”

“Please get help.”

"Stop the… pic.twitter.com/iWxe9GyaUa — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 1, 2026

Her response was blunt. 'Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!' she wrote, adding: 'This too shall pass, but like, holy f--k.'

There is, however, no independent medical information about her weight loss or health status, and Kelly has not confirmed any diagnosis or treatment. Without that, all speculation about the cause of her changing appearance remains just that, and should be treated with caution.

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Kelly Osbourne Uses Social Media To Confront Cruelty

Kelly Osbourne's relationship with her audience has always been unusually direct. She grew up on camera, first as the sharp-tongued teenager in The Osbournes and later as a television host, fashion commentator, and, more recently, a mother herself. That visibility appears to have made some followers feel oddly entitled to an analysis of her body.

Just five days before her latest statement, she used Instagram to address the steady drip of body-shaming comments, many of which framed themselves as concern. She has also been the target of persistent claims that she is misusing weight-loss drugs, accusations she has repeatedly rejected.

🚨 KELLY OSBOURNE’S “OZEMPIC HANDS” HAVE FANS SERIOUSLY WORRIED AFTER GRAMMYS



Photos from the day after Grammy weekend have people saying Kelly Osbourne's hands look bigger than her waist - sparking fears she’s lost too much weight.



Some are calling it a classic sign of extreme… pic.twitter.com/A4eRa7IRZr — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 3, 2026

The criticism intensified after a December interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where Kelly Osbourne's slimmer frame became a talking point online. In a now-deleted Instagram video posted around that time, she directly addressed those asking if she was ill or urging her to 'get off Ozempic'.

'To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,' she said in the clip.

Kelly Osbourne the new Ozempic Global Ambassador pic.twitter.com/Hbvpn4UG0S — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) March 3, 2026

She added that she deliberately chooses to show 'the happy side' of her life on social media rather than the 'miserable' parts, before snapping: 'So to all those people, 'f--k off.''

Grief, A Lifetime Achievement Award, and Relentless Commentary

The timing of the latest backlash against Kelly Osbourne feels particularly harsh. Ozzy Osbourne's death on 22 July left one of rock's most notorious families publicly mourning the man who, for all the mythology, was still a husband and father. Kelly has previously spoken through tears about the 'one resentment' she carries from her final days with him, though the detail of that regret sits in earlier interviews, not in her latest posts.

Kelly Osbourne looks completely unrecognizable during Brit Awards.



Fans have expressed increasing concern over her frail appearance.



Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, has openly spoke about her own extreme weight loss using Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/Vsj8Gt5Wec — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 1, 2026

At the Brit Awards in Manchester on 28 February, the tribute to Ozzy was framed as a celebration of his decades-long career with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. For Kelly and Sharon, it doubled as a public memorial. There was polite applause, photographs, and a trophy inscribed with his name. Online, almost immediately, there were side-by-side images and armchair diagnoses.

Kelly Osbourne's instinct has been to document the tension rather than retreat from it. She is not trying to win over every stranger with a ring light and an opinion. What she appears to be doing is something more prosaic and more human: drawing a line.

🚨 SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT WITH KELLY & SHARON OSBOURNE - FANS ARE SOUNDING THE ALARM



Fans say Kelly Osbourne looks unrecognizable.

Same whispers everywhere: Ozempic. “Ozempic face.” Weight loss that looks too fast.



Kelly denies Ozempic and says her weight loss came from gastric… pic.twitter.com/lmQdOAosuI — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 3, 2026

'There is a special kind of cruelty,' she wrote, and you get the sense she meant it quite literally.

Nothing in the public record confirms how long she will stay visible, or how much more she intends to share. For now, what is verifiable is simple enough: a grieving daughter, a lifetime achievement award, and a social media audience that cannot seem to resist commenting on the body in front of them rather than the loss behind it.