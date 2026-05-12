Actress Jennifer Harmon, the Emmy-nominated soap star known for Dallas and One Life to Live, has died at the age of 82 in the United States, her family confirmed on Saturday 9 May, although they did not disclose her cause of death.

The news came after more than 50 years of steady work that made Harmon a familiar, if often understated presence across American television and Broadway. For viewers who might not immediately place the name, they almost certainly saw the face. She cut through the crowded world of daytime drama with roles in How to Survive a Marriage and One Life to Live, and briefly stepped into the glittering world of Dallas, all while quietly building a formidable reputation on stage.

Cause of Death Remains Unconfirmed

Harmon's family announced her death but withheld details of how she died, leaving the real cause of death unknown. At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed publicly.

RIP Jennifer Harmon, Actress

How to Survive a Marriage, Cathy Craig in One Life to Live, Guiding Light, Loving, Barnaby Jones, Dallas, St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street, The Cosby Mysteries, Law & Order, Oz, The Good Wife

Daytime Emmy Nominee#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/CGQHHVUz5G — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) May 10, 2026

What is not in doubt is the span of the career that preceded it. Harmon made her Broadway debut in 1965 with You Can't Take It With You, the starting point of a professional life that refused to stay in one lane. While some performers chase leads at all costs, she built a different kind of legacy, becoming one of those actors other actors rely on.

She was frequently an understudy for some of the most recognisable women on stage, including Judi Dench, Jessica Lange and Stockard Channing. To the uninitiated, that may sound like a supporting role to a supporting role. In theatre, it is anything but. It means learning the part, holding it in your head for weeks, sometimes months, and then being ready to step in at almost no notice if the star falls ill. It is a job for actors with serious discipline.

Yesss!!!! This is the photo of Jennifer Harmon (Cathy Craig) and Farley Granger (Will Vernon) from One Life to Live that I saw in Robert LaGuardia's soap opera history book Soap World when I was 14.



RIP Jennifer Harmon!#OLTL #RIPJenniferHarmon #CathyCraig #WillVernon pic.twitter.com/v6bEMJAaEm — Donald Peebles Jr. (@DonaldJrPeebles) May 11, 2026

One of her last major theatre assignments showed exactly that. In 2011, in Other Desert Cities, Harmon was initially hired to cover for Channing. She eventually took over the role permanently, a quiet endorsement of her skill from a production that could have cast almost anyone.

Harmon's Screen Legacy

If Broadway was where Harmon refined her craft, television was where most people met her. Her first major TV break came in the NBC daytime soap How to Survive a Marriage, which ran from 1974 to 1975. Harmon played the show's leading lady in a story about a divorcing couple embroiled in a bitter custody battle while the wife returned to work. In the mid-1970s, it was unusually frank material.

Actress Jennifer Harmon passed away.



I remember seeing her photo with Farley Granger during their One Life to Live days in the book Soap World by Robert LaGuardia. She played Cathy Craig.



She was also on the short-lived NBC soap How To Survive a Marriage.



RIP Jennifer Harmon! pic.twitter.com/l3lC71L46y — Donald Peebles Jr. (@DonaldJrPeebles) May 11, 2026

She then moved to ABC's One Life to Live, taking on the role of Cathy Craig from 1976 to 1978. By then, four other actresses — Catherine Burns, Amy Levitt, Jane Alice Brandon and Dorrie Kavanaugh — had already played the part. Harmon's version stuck. Her Cathy was written as a villain, and she leaned into it with enough conviction to secure a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1978.

That Emmy nod is as close as we get to a hard measure of Harmon's standing in the industry. The source that originally reported her death did not list any financial net worth, and there is no independently verified figure in the public record. What can be said, without stretching, is that she converted a five-decade career into a kind of professional capital that many lead names never quite achieve: the confidence of producers, the trust of co-stars, and recurring work well into her seventies.

Beloved Broadway & Emmy-Nominated Actress Passes Away at 82 — Our Hearts Go Out: Jennifer Harmon, a Broadway and soap opera actress, passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday, May 9 in New York City.



The post Beloved Broadway & Emmy-Nominated Actress… https://t.co/YBj9BprfwZ pic.twitter.com/hyBsXpz1tW — EntertainmentNow (@EntertnmentNow) May 12, 2026

In 1979, she appeared in Dallas, then one of the most-watched shows in the world, playing a secretary. It was not a headline-making role, but it placed her inside a cultural juggernaut that defined American prime-time melodrama for a generation.

Away from soaps, Harmon appeared across a sweep of US television drama that now reads like a tour through broadcast history. Her credits included Barnaby Jones, The White Shadow, St. Elsewhere, Law & Order, Oz and Rescue Me. In 2010, she made what appears to have been her final television appearance in The Good Wife.

On Broadway, the list of plays she joined ran long and serious: The School for Scandal, Blithe Spirit, The Sisters Rosensweig, The Little Foxes, The Deep Blue Sea, Amy's View, The Glass Menagerie and Seascape among them. There is no common genre or easy label tying those works together. The through line is that casting directors kept returning to Harmon when they needed an actor who could simply do the job.

News of her death prompted a rush of tributes online, many from viewers who had no connection to her beyond the screen but still felt compelled to say something. One Facebook user wrote, 'We lost the brilliant and delightful Jennifer Harmon this past weekend. Another star dimmed.' Another commented on how deeply her short stint on One Life to Live had landed, noting, 'She only played Cathy Craig for two years! Wow, what a lasting impression. RIP Jennifer Harmon. I hope they remember you at the Daytime Emmy Awards this year.'

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Others were more succinct — 'Stunning actor, great career,' said one; 'What a great actress. God bless,' added another — but the pattern was clear. For an actress who rarely led with celebrity, Jennifer Harmon seems to have left an unusually sharp outline in people's memories.

There are bigger names from that era and better-known faces from Dallas, but it is hard to escape the sense that Harmon's particular route through the industry, balancing soaps, prestige drama and the unshowy craft of the understudy, amounted to its own kind of quiet stardom.