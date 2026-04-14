Kelly Osbourne has condemned what she called 'a special kind of cruelty' after her frail appearance at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday, 28 February, went viral, with the TV personality saying she is 'still dealing with a lot of grief' following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

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The reaction to Kelly Osbourne's latest public outing came after weeks of speculation over how the family have been coping since the Black Sabbath frontman's death last summer. The 42-year-old walked the Brit Awards red carpet at the O2 Arena in a floor-length black gown, standing beside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and was quickly met with a torrent of comments dissecting her body, demeanour and facial expressions once photos hit social media and the tabloid sites.

According to the Daily Mail, which published concern-tinged coverage of the night on Monday, 2 March, those close to the star believe the loss of Ozzy has weighed heavily on her. 'Sharon seems in a much better place. But it's clear Kelly is still dealing with a lot of grief,' one unnamed source told the paper. Another claimed the former X Factor and Fashion Police panellist, once known for her loud laugh and unforgiving commentary, now 'comes across anxious' in public.

'Kelly used to be the loudest person in the room, always giving her opinion,' the second source was quoted as saying. 'But now she's very shy and comes across anxious, you can see she's just holding herself together.'

Kelly Osbourne's Grief And The Brit Awards Backlash

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025, ending a long and very public battle with serious health problems. The Osbourne family, who became household names through their early-2000s MTV reality series The Osbournes, have lived much of their private turmoil in plain sight over the years, from Ozzy's health scares to Kelly's own struggles with addiction and mental health.

This time, however, the spotlight turned sharply on Kelly Osbourne herself. On Saturday night, she posed for photographers in a sleek black gown, her hair pulled back, her expression more subdued than the spiky teen viewers once knew. Within hours, images of what commentators described as a 'frail' Kelly Osbourne were being shared millions of times, with online critics speculating about her weight, her state of mind and even her fitness to be at an award show so soon after her father's death.

The discomfort in the commentary was not subtle. While some fans voiced concern and urged others to 'be kind,' far more blunt observations gained traction. Threads unfolded over her appearance as if it were a puzzle to be solved rather than a person in mourning to be left alone.

By Sunday, 1 March, Kelly Osbourne decided to answer back in her own words. In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, she did not mince words.

'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,' she wrote, addressing the criticism head-on. She accused sections of the public of 'kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.'

She went further, saying those reactions revealed 'a profound absence of compassion and character' on the part of some of her critics. The message was not a polished press release but the sort of raw paragraph you write when you are, as she put it, 'currently going through the hardest time in my life.'

'Dehumanised' Kelly Osbourne Pushes Back At 'Vultures'

It is rare to see a celebrity directly call out what she sees as dehumanisation in real time, yet Kelly Osbourne's choice of words was strikingly direct. 'I should not even have to defend myself,' she wrote, before adding that she refused to 'sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way!'

Behind that outburst sits a familiar pattern. The same public that watched her grow up in a chaotic, foul-mouthed, oddly tender rock 'n' roll household on reality TV has, over two decades, tracked every fluctuation in her weight, sobriety and romantic life. The latest round has simply folded her bereavement into the spectacle.

The Daily Mail's sources suggested that while Sharon Osbourne appears to be adjusting more visibly to life without Ozzy, their daughter is still very much in the early, disorientating stages. Without Ozzy's rasping presence, the family's public image has shifted again, and Kelly Osbourne has ended up as the unwilling focus of that shift.

Away from the cameras, she is also parenting. The television star is a mother to three-year-old Sidney, whom she shares with her fiancé, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson. In her Instagram statement, she did not reference her son or partner directly, but the remark about 'the hardest time in my life' hints at the unseen balancing act between grief, motherhood and the expectations that come with an instantly recognisable surname.

The Osbournes have not issued a joint family statement in response to the reactions to Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards appearance, and Sharon has not publicly commented on the criticism directed at her daughter in the wake of the ceremony. Beyond the anonymous voices quoted in the press, what is clear is that Kelly does not want her grief repackaged as entertainment fodder.

Whether the furore dies down will depend in part on whether the same people dissecting those red carpet images choose to heed her plea for basic humanity. For now, Kelly Osbourne has made one thing unavoidable: behind the viral clips and speculative headlines is a daughter who says she is simply 'holding herself together' after losing her father, and who feels she is being treated less as a person than as content.