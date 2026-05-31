Donald Trump has said he is ready to headline his own July 4 festival on the National Mall in Washington, DC, after a string of artists pulled out of the Freedom 250 'Great American State Fair' concert this week, throwing fresh doubt over the event's plans. The president floated the idea in a long Truth Social post on Saturday, suggesting he could step in as the main attraction after several performers publicly distanced themselves from the show.

The Great American State Fair is being billed by organiser Freedom 250 as a non-partisan public-private project marking America's 250th year, with a major concert scheduled for 4 July in the capital. The initial line-up, announced on Wednesday 27 May, featured a nostalgia-heavy mix of Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli, the Commodores and Bret Michaels. But within hours, artists began moving to distance themselves as it became clear the event was closely tied to Trump and his supporters.

Artists Start to Walk Away

The first signs of trouble emerged on Wednesday night, when Morris Day and the Time moved quickly to deny they were involved, issuing a blunt statement on Instagram. 'Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the "Great American State Fair",' the post said. In the caption, the group added: 'It's A No For Me.'

Young MC followed soon after, telling fans on social media that he too would not appear. He later told VIBE that he had not realised the event was being presented as Trump-backed, saying he had believed he was being invited to a regular concert and was not given a proper choice before the line-up was announced.

'My whole thing was "tell me what the event is, what it's about, who you are, and then give me the choice of whether I want to do the event or not",' he said. 'I was never given that choice. I was told one thing and then it was a bait-and-switch.'

The Commodores, Martina McBride, and Bret Michaels also confirmed they would not perform, according to multiple reports. The message from much of the line-up was consistent: they had expected a standard anniversary celebration, not a politically loaded event on one of the most symbolic stages in the country.

Around C+C Music Factory, the row turned into an internal split. Freedom Williams said he supported performing, while making clear his personal views on Trump were strongly negative and that he would not be told what to do by anyone. Producer Robert Clivillés later said Williams was not speaking for the band. 'Any political, ideological, religious, or personal viewpoints expressed by Freedom Williams are his own,' he said, highlighting how quickly the event had become tangled in politics, branding and legacy act fallout.

The situation was no clearer with Milli Vanilli. A group performing under the name Real Milli Vanilli said it would not take part, while original member Fab Morvan said he still plans to perform. The Milli Vanilli brand has been subject to ongoing disputes over performance rights following the death of original member Rob Pilatus in 1998. Vanilla Ice, meanwhile, appears unconcerned by the backlash. His management said he remains contracted to appear on Friday, 26 June at the National Mall and that he was proud to help celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Trump Inserts Himself

Trump then moved to turn the controversy into his own pitch. In his Truth Social post, he said artists were getting 'the yips' about appearing and suggested the obvious answer was to replace them with himself. He claimed he could draw a bigger crowd than Elvis in his prime and described himself as the 'Number One Attraction anywhere in the World'.

'I understand Artists are getting "the yips" having to do with their performance on Wednesday,' he wrote, before adding that he was considering taking the stage to 'give a major speech, rallying the Country forward'.

JUST NOW: President Donald J. Trump has ordered his representatives to investigate the feasibility of hosting an "AMERICA IS BACK" rally in Washington, D.C., this Wednesday at the same time and location as an upcoming concert. pic.twitter.com/6cyGiyLp96 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 30, 2026

He also used the post to paint a broad political contrast, saying the United States had been 'DEAD' two years ago but was now the 'HOTTEST' country in the world. He then took aim at performers who, in his view, were not enthusiastic enough, saying he did not want 'so-called "Artists"' who were unhappy or overpaid.

Trump said he had instructed his team to look into 'the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington DC, same time, same location', adding that only 'Great Patriots' would be invited and promising 'a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!'

Read more 'That's Got to Hurt a Lot': Trump Mocked After Performers Allegedly Withdraw From Freedom Concert; POTUS Offers to Replace Third-Rate 'Artists' 'That's Got to Hurt a Lot': Trump Mocked After Performers Allegedly Withdraw From Freedom Concert; POTUS Offers to Replace Third-Rate 'Artists'

Supporters of Marco Rubio have reportedly suggested the Florida senator could also join the bill, although there has been no confirmation from his camp and no updated official line-up from organisers. Freedom 250 still describes the event as non-partisan, but the focus has now shifted to Trump's proposed 'America Is Back Rally' and whether the MAGA label has already damaged the show's chances of landing more acts.

For now, the biggest name attached to the 250th-anniversary celebration may end up being the president himself, turning what was billed as a national birthday party into another campaign-style spectacle built around his own image.