Grace Wales Bonner, the 35-year-old British designer behind one of fashion's most influential labels, has been appointed Creative Director of Menswear at Hermès, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position.

Known for her acclaimed adidas collaborations and intellectual approach to menswear, her rise from London's creative scene to the pinnacle of French luxury marks a defining moment in contemporary fashion.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in London in October 1990, Grace Wales Bonner studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins, where she graduated in 2014. Soon after, she launched her namesake label, Wales Bonner, presenting collections that fused British tailoring with Afro-Atlantic cultural heritage. Her debut collection received widespread acclaim for its intellectual approach to menswear and exploration of identity, gender and history.

By 2016, she had secured the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, one of the industry's highest honours, solidifying her reputation as a visionary talent. In 2021, she was awarded the CFDA International Men's Designer of the Year and later appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 for services to fashion.

Breakthrough with Adidas Collaboration

Wales Bonner's partnership with adidas Originals, launched in 2020, became a pivotal moment in her career. Her collections reimagined classic sportswear silhouettes with African-inspired textures and British sensibility. The collaboration produced cult favourites such as the adidas Samba and SS25 Karintha trainers, which drew acclaim from both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion critics.

The success of her adidas line expanded her global audience and demonstrated her ability to merge athleticism, craftsmanship and cultural storytelling. The collaboration has since evolved into one of the most commercially and critically successful designer partnerships in adidas' history.

Appointment at Hermès

In October 2025, Hermès International confirmed that Grace Wales Bonner would take over as Creative Director of Menswear, succeeding Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for more than 30 years. Her first collection for Hermès is expected to debut in January 2027 during Paris Fashion Week.

In a statement released through Hermès, Wales Bonner said: 'I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of Creative Director of Hermès men's ready-to-wear. It is a dream realised to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers.'

Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Artistic Director of Hermès, praised her appointment, noting: 'Her take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men's style, melding the house's heritage with a confident look on the now.'

Business and Net Worth Overview

Although Grace Wales Bonner's personal net worth has not been publicly disclosed, company filings from Open Endole provide insight into the scale of her business operations. Grace Wales Bonner Limited, incorporated in 2015, remains active in the UK fashion sector. Recent filings show modest net assets of approximately £1.16 million ($1.5 million) but also liabilities exceeding £2 million ($2.6 million), reflecting fluctuating financial performance common for growing independent fashion houses.

Industry analysts note that her earnings extend beyond her label through adidas royalties, consulting projects, and creative direction contracts, including her new role at Hermès. While several online outlets speculate figures in the low millions, these remain unverified estimates unsupported by official financial disclosures.

Cultural and Industry Significance

Grace Wales Bonner's appointment marks a pivotal shift in the fashion industry, where younger and more diverse voices are increasingly shaping the direction of legacy brands. Her design philosophy, rooted in cultural exploration and historical dialogue, has earned her recognition as a leading figure in redefining modern luxury menswear.

Her upcoming tenure at Hermès Menswear is expected to blend the brand's storied craftsmanship with her distinctive narrative-driven approach, further establishing her as one of Britain's most influential fashion figures.