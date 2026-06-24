A resurfaced video of Kim Kardashian receiving a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair and joking about using it for 'creepy voodoo' has gone viral once again, reigniting debate over her controversial connection to the Hollywood icon.

The clip, originally filmed during preparations for the 2022 Met Gala, has been widely reshared across social media after Kardashian recently unveiled another Monroe-inspired blonde transformation.

For many viewers, the footage has revived memories of one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies of recent years.

Resurfaced Marilyn Monroe Hair Video Goes Viral

The video dates back to Kardashian's appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore Marilyn Monroe's famous crystal-embellished gown, originally worn by the actress when she sang 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

During a fitting organised by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Kardashian was presented with a small box containing what the organisation said was a lock of Monroe's hair.

Visibly surprised by the gift, Kardashian said: 'Oh my God, I'm literally going to do some really creepy voodoo sh*t.'

Holding the hair, she then joked: 'I can channel her. This is so special to me. Thank you so much.' She later added that the strand of hair would be 'sleeping with me every night.'

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The comments attracted widespread attention at the time, but the clip has found a new audience after being reshared across TikTok, Instagram, and X in recent days.

According to Teen Vogue, Ripley gifted Kardashian the lock of hair during the same visit in which she was allowed to wear Monroe's iconic dress for the Met Gala.

Why Is the Clip Resurfacing Now?

The renewed interest comes as Kardashian once again embraced a Monroe-inspired look.

Last week, the reality television star debuted a platinum blonde bob that many fashion commentators compared to Monroe's signature hairstyle. Several publications highlighted the resemblance, linking it to Kardashian's long-running fascination with the screen legend.

The resurfaced video has fuelled fresh discussion about that connection, particularly given the scrutiny surrounding her decision to wear the historic gown at the 2022 Met Gala.

The dress remains one of the most debated fashion moments in recent memory, with critics arguing that archival garments should be preserved rather than worn.

Critics Revisit the Marilyn Monroe Controversy

The lock of hair itself also became a point of contention. Shortly after the Met Gala, some Monroe historians publicly questioned whether the strand gifted to Kardashian was authentic.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Monroe historian Scott Fortner challenged claims about the hair's provenance and suggested it may not have originated from the Hollywood star.

Despite those questions, much of the renewed attention has centred on Kardashian's remarks about 'channeling' Monroe and her reference to 'creepy voodoo.'

One widely shared TikTok video that helped revive interest in the clip claimed Kardashian owns 'one of the creepiest collections in the world,' arguing that collecting personal belongings from deceased public figures creates an unusual connection to them. The post attracted more than a million views and generated thousands of comments.

Others echoed Fortner's doubts about the hair's authenticity, while many focused on Kardashian's comments themselves, describing the idea of 'channeling' Monroe through a lock of her hair as unsettling.

The clip continues to circulate widely online, bringing renewed attention to a moment that blended celebrity fandom, Hollywood history, and one of the most controversial Met Gala appearances of the modern era.