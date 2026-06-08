Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is facing intense public scrutiny after his past comments arguing that individuals should not be allowed to accumulate vast fortunes resurfaced online, triggering widespread backlash across social media.

The seven-time world champion's progressive economic philosophies have ignited a fierce global debate due to his highly publicised romantic relationship with reality television mogul Kim Kardashian, whose personal fortune has recently hit an astronomical $1.9 billion (approximately £1.4 billion).

This sharp convergence of Hamilton's anti-billionaire stance and his partner's status as one of the world's most recognisable billionaires has led critics to accuse the racing icon of hypocrisy.

Lewis Hamilton's Remarks Resurface Online

Hamilton's comments originated from a 2023 appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast. During the interview, Shetty asked the Formula One star what law he would create if given the opportunity. In response, Hamilton pointed to wealth inequality as one of the issues he struggles with most, highlighting the contrast between extreme wealth and poverty.

Lewis Hamilton says billionaires shouldn’t exist:



“You shouldn’t be allowed to have billions. There should be a limit to how much you can have.”



He has an estimated net worth of $550 million.



His girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is worth $1.9 billion. pic.twitter.com/VVBhK7LbcU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2026

'You still, when you drive around LA, there's so many people living on the streets. You shouldn't be able to have billions,' Hamilton said. 'There should be a limit to how much you can have because there's enough to go around for everyone.'

The Ferrari driver argued that society should provide greater equality and opportunity, adding that encounters with children experiencing hunger had reinforced his views on the issue.

Hamilton also cited homelessness as a visible reminder of the growing gap between wealthy individuals and those living in poverty, saying he believed more could be done to ensure resources are shared more fairly.

Social Media Users Accuse Hamilton of Hypocrisy

Hamilton's resurfaced comments about wealth have attracted fresh attention because of the racer's reported relationship with Kardashian, one of the world's wealthiest celebrities.

Online critics have argued that Hamilton's remarks appear at odds with his personal circumstances and associations. Some social media users questioned how the driver reconciles his views on billionaire wealth with dating a businesswoman whose fortune is approaching the $2 billion (£1.5 billion) mark.

Others defended Hamilton, noting that the comments were made several years ago as part of a broader discussion about economic inequality rather than as a criticism of any specific individual.

Hamilton has long used his platform to discuss social issues, including diversity, education and economic inequality. His comments about billionaire wealth were made in the context of broader concerns about poverty, homelessness and the distribution of resources, with the Formula One star arguing that greater economic equality should be a priority

Couple's Financial Realities

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The renewed attention comes as Forbes estimates Kardashian's personal net worth at approximately $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion), solidifying her position among the world's wealthiest self-made individuals. The foundation of her multi-billion-pound fortune is heavily tied to SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand she co-founded in 2019. The enterprise experienced an immense financial surge following a late-stage funding round that pushed its market valuation to an estimated $5 billion (£3.75 billion).

Meanwhile, despite his vocal criticisms regarding extreme financial accumulation, the 41-year-old Ferrari driver himself commands an elite economic standing. Hamilton is far from a detached observer, holding a personal net worth estimated between $300 million (£225 million) and $450 million (£338 million).

His substantial wealth is heavily anchored by a lucrative racing contract with Ferrari, which yields a base salary of roughly $60 million (£45 million) per season, alongside a massive portfolio of premium global endorsements and prime real estate assets scattered across London, Monaco, and Switzerland. Forbes also placed him 10th on the 2026 World's Highest-Paid Athletes list with a total single-year earnings of $100 million (£75 million).