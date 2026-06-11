Nineteen-year-old prodigy Kimi Antonelli conquered the treacherous streets of Monte Carlo to become the youngest-ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix on 7 June 2026. The teenage Mercedes driver has since launched a cheeky social media hunt for missing property after reality star Kim Kardashian was caught on camera 'stealing' his official winner's podium towel.

The viral post-race incident, which saw Kardashian snatch the reserved team asset to wipe away sweat and champagne residue before walking off with it, has triggered immense anger from motorsport purists, overshadowing a monumental athletic feat with an ugly row over celebrity entitlement in the paddock.

Kimi Antonelli Trolls Kim Kardashian

Following his monumental triumph on the streets of Monte Carlo, where the 19-year-old driver navigated intense pressure from runner-up Lewis Hamilton to become the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious race, Antonelli chose a light-hearted approach to address the post-race mystery. Rather than showing public frustration over his missing gear, the teenage prodigy and the Mercedes team took to social media to track down the asset via a comically staged sketch.

In the brief video published across the team's official channels, a seemingly perplexed Antonelli is seen sitting in deep thought before directly asking the camera, 'I was wondering, have you seen my towel?'

The playful video even features a cameo from his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, who deadpans to the crew to ask if anyone had 'seen Kimi's towel?' Before the clip cuts to black, Antonelli is filmed washing his hands, repeating the line, 'Have you seen my towel?'

Read more 'Ban Her From the Paddock': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Wiping Sweat With Kimi Antonelli's Towel 'Ban Her From the Paddock': Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Wiping Sweat With Kimi Antonelli's Towel

The deliberate humor from the Silver Arrows sparked an immediate wave of speculation in the comments section, with racing enthusiasts swiftly pointing the finger at Hamilton's new romantic partner. 'Hmm, I wonder if Kim K knows anything?' joked one follower, whilst another comment read, 'I think Sir Lewis Hamilton might have the answer to that.'

Opting for digital satire over an official team complaint, Antonelli successfully poked fun at Kardashian's unexpected souvenir acquisition while letting the online fanbase handle the detective work.

Kim Kardashian 'Steals' Kimi Antonelli's Towel

For context, the bizarre sequence involving Kardashian unfolded immediately after Sunday's race in the Monte Carlo paddock. The incident was triggered when seven-time world champion Hamilton directed his celebratory champagne spray directly towards the restricted trackside enclosure where Kardashian and her entourage were standing.

Kardashian, dressed in a form-fitting off-white gown, sought an immediate way to clean the sticky liquid, sweat, and residue from her face, hair, and sunglasses. As she walked past the podium, Kardashian effortlessly picked up a fresh, neatly folded white towel positioned near the number one podium marker.

Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) June 8, 2026

The item had been laid out by team mechanics specifically for Antonelli to celebrate his Monaco Grand Prix victory. After using the towel to wipe her forehead and sunglasses, the reality star walked away with the team garment firmly in her possession.

The viral footage has since amassed millions of views, igniting a fiery reaction across the global racing fanbase. Traditional motorsport enthusiasts reacted sharply to Kardashian's actions, with critics noting that the high-profile personality appeared to entirely ignore established paddock etiquette and protocol during the prestigious event.

Kim's Previous Paddock Controversy

The towel incident capped off a highly scrutinised Formula 1 debut for Kardashian, who attended the glamorous Monte Carlo event to support Hamilton. While the weekend seemed to be 'amazing' for the racer, having Kardashian as a support, her weekend, however, was marred by paddock controversies.

Previously, Kardashian faced intense criticism for ignoring Sky Sports F1 pundit and former racing driver Martin Brundle during his traditional pre-race grid walk as she dismissed his polite interview attempt with a fleeting smile before her security forcefully blocked his path, a move that fans online branded as incredibly rude.

Kim Kardashian blasted by Formula 1 fans as ‘rude’ after ignoring famed F1 reporter Martin Brundle before her security guards push him away.



“Kim, Martin Brundle Sky F1 how are you today?…Urh you don’t need to push me mate!” pic.twitter.com/4W0UfGdeDB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2026

The exchange quickly went viral, becoming an immediate source of frustration among Formula 1 supporters. The subsequent post-race towel incident only added fuel to the fire, with disgruntled fans ultimately calling for Kardashian to be banned from the paddock and some even urged Hamilton to leave his partner at home for the upcoming race in Barcelona.