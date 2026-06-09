American reality television star Kim Kardashian has found herself at the centre of a Formula 1 social media storm after being accused of violating strict paddock etiquette at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The billionaire reality TV star made her first formal appearance as an official guest of Ferrari to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, who finished second behind the Mercedes racer. Kardashian has triggered immense anger from Formula 1 fans after she was captured taking a towel reserved specifically for race winner Kimi Antonelli and using it to wipe her face, sweat, and sunglasses.

The clip, filmed after Sunday's race in Monte Carlo, quickly spread across X, Reddit, and Formula 1 fan pages, prompting a wave of criticism directed at the reality television star and entrepreneur, with fans even calling for her to be banned in the paddock.

Kim Kardashian Took Kimi Antonelli's Towel

The incident unfolded after seven-time world champion Hamilton directed his celebratory champagne spray toward the restricted trackside enclosure where Kardashian and her entourage were standing, as reported by the Daily Star. Caught directly in the line of fire, the heavily sprayed reality icon sought an immediate way to clean the sticky liquid, sweat, and residue from her face, hair, and sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) June 8, 2026

In the footage circulating online, which has since amassed millions of views, Kardashian is seen walking past the top-three driver enclosure before lifting a fresh, neatly folded white towel positioned near the number one podium marker. The item had been laid out by team mechanics specifically for Antonelli, who secured a victory in the Monaco Grand Prix. After picking up the towel, the reality star entrepreneur wiped her forehead and sunglasses before walking away with the team asset firmly in her possession.

F1 Fans Call to Ban Kim Kardashian From the Paddock

As footage of the incident spread across social media, many Formula 1 fans reacted with frustration, viewing the moment as another example of celebrity privilege encroaching on the sport's biggest occasions. Critics argued that paddock access should be reserved for those who respect the achievements and space of drivers.

'How do you even pick something up that is clearly not meant for you?' one user wrote on X. Another fan accused Kardashian of acting deliberately, writing: 'She knew exactly what she was doing. Disgusting. Ban her from the paddock to save F1's not-so-bright future.'

Read more Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Dating: F1 Viewers Slam KUWTK Star's Obnoxious Behaviour Towards Martin Brundle Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Dating: F1 Viewers Slam KUWTK Star's Obnoxious Behaviour Towards Martin Brundle

Others suggested the controversy reflected a broader issue within the sport. 'It was never just about a towel,' one commenter wrote. 'It's about a growing feeling that some celebrity guests treat the paddock and podium like a VIP lounge.The spotlight should be on the people who earned the moment, not the guests who were invited to watch it.'

A separate post read: 'Imagine getting your first Monaco podium and immediately losing your towel to Kim Kardashian.'

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash. Some fans argued the towel was unlikely to be used after the ceremony and suggested Kardashian may not have realised it was associated with the winner's podium. Others noted that security personnel appeared to allow her to take it, leading some supporters to dismiss the criticism as overblown.

Incident Follows Earlier Controversy

The towel controversy occurred moments after Kardashian had already faced criticism for ignoring Sky Sports F1 pundit and former racing driver Martin Brundle during his traditional pre-race grid walk.

Kim Kardashian blasted by Formula 1 fans as ‘rude’ after ignoring famed F1 reporter Martin Brundle before her security guards push him away.



“Kim, Martin Brundle Sky F1 how are you today?…Urh you don’t need to push me mate!” pic.twitter.com/4W0UfGdeDB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2026

During the brief encounter, the iconic reporter politely attempted to secure an interview, only to be dismissed with a brief glance and a fleeting smile before his path was forcefully blocked by her security team.

Together, the two incidents have fuelled a wider debate regarding the growing presence of high-profile celebrities at Formula 1 events and whether they should continue to be granted such extensive paddock access.