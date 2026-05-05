Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child together. The joyful announcement, which was shared by the princess on her personal social media accounts on Monday, 4 May 2026, has sparked widespread celebration across the royal family.

In a sweet photograph posted online, the couple's two sons, five-year-old August and two-year-old Ernest, can be seen smiling while holding up a black-and-white ultrasound scan of their future sibling. The princess wrote on the caption: 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!'

The Palace also expressed its joy at the news. However, despite the warm reception from the monarch and the baby's position within the direct line of succession, the incoming arrival will not be granted a royal title or the prestigious Her or His Royal Highness (HRH) status.

Palace's Reaction to the New Royal Baby

The wonderful news was also shared by Buckingham Palace in a formal statement via X. They expressed the royal family's collective joy on the arrival of the new royal baby.

They wrote: 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.'

Per ITV News, the palace says that 'His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.'

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.



August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.



His Majesty The King… pic.twitter.com/gO91cRJO7u — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2026

No Title for 'Baby Brooksbank'

Read more Princess Eugenie Announces Third Pregnancy — Royal Fans Question Use of 'HRH' Title Princess Eugenie Announces Third Pregnancy — Royal Fans Question Use of 'HRH' Title

The lack of a royal title for the 'Baby Brooksbank' is not a snub from the King, but rather the result of a strict century-old protocol. Under the historic Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917, the distribution of royal titles is highly restricted.

According to Debrett's London 1917, only the children of the sovereign, the children of the sovereign's sons, and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales are automatically entitled to the style of Prince or Princess.

Because Princess Eugenie is a female-line descendant of the monarch, being the daughter of the King's younger brother, Prince Andrew, her children do not automatically inherit royal titles.

Furthermore, because her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is a private citizen and chose not to accept an earldom upon their wedding in 2018, their children simply take their father's surname. Consequently, the new baby will likely be styled as Master or Miss Brooksbank, keeping in line with their older brothers, August and Ernest.

Shuffling the Royal Line of Succession

While the new baby will lack a formal title, their birth will still have a direct impact on the constitutional layout of the British monarchy. Upon their arrival this summer, the newborn will become 15th in the line of succession to the British throne.

This birth will officially push the King's younger brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, down into 16th place, the BBC reported. The child will also mark a milestone as the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her passing in September 2022.

The announcement followed a weekend of celebrations, coming just a day after Jack's 40th birthday. It also marked Princess Eugenie's return to Instagram after a six-month break. The couple, who live largely out of the royal spotlight, are now preparing for a busy summer ahead of their growing family.