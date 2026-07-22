The reported reunion between King Charles III and Prince Harry has generated fresh scrutiny over the conditions attached to the meeting, with new details emerging about what reports suggest was a carefully managed Palace operation. While the gathering has been portrayed as a tentative attempt to ease years of royal tensions, those same reports indicate Buckingham Palace imposed strict safeguards before it took place.

Among the reported conditions was Queen Camilla's presence throughout the meeting. According to a source familiar with Palace planning, the Queen Consort was not only there to support the King but also to serve as a witness during his first reported meeting with Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, in several years.

Why King Charles Reportedly Insisted On A Witness During The Family Reunion

Royal expert Robert Jobson told Page Six exclusively that King Charles ensured there was a witness present when he met Harry, Meghan, and their children during the meeting. The source said Queen Camilla remained by the King's side throughout the gathering, describing her presence as a deliberate precaution.

'The queen was there for a reason,' Jobson told the outlet. 'To make sure that everything was witnessed.'

The report suggested Buckingham Palace wanted another senior royal present during the long-awaited family meeting, although the Palace has not publicly commented on the claim.

The reported encounter has attracted widespread attention because it reportedly marked the first time the British monarch had seen his grandchildren together in several years.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly disclosed details of the private conversation beyond reports that the meeting took place.

The Strict Palace Conditions Harry Had To Accept, According To A Royal Biographer

The claims were echoed by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in her Royals Extra Substack newsletter. According to her, after weeks of reported pressure, Prince Harry secured a meeting with King Charles at Highgrove alongside his wife, Meghan, and their children.

Prince Harry, however, had to agree to a series of conditions before the meeting could proceed.

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'But Harry had to yield to strict conditions imposed by Buckingham Palace: no photographs, nothing on social media, no advance leaks to the press, and no descriptions of what took place except a brief confirmation from the King's office that it had occurred,' Bedell Smith added.

'Significantly, Queen Camilla was by her husband's side, not least to serve as a witness to Charles's interactions with his volatile younger son, as Bedell Smith characterised him — as she had been in February 2024 when Harry came to London after Charles's cancer diagnosis was revealed.'

The Palace has not confirmed the specific conditions described in Smith's account.

Why Harry And Meghan Were Reportedly Disappointed By The Missing Reunion Photograph

The reported ban on photographs has also become a focal point of discussion following the reunion. Another royal expert, Grant Harrold, later weighed in on the issue, suggesting they would have been disappointed by the lack of photos from the meeting.

Speaking to Mark Dolan on TalkTV, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, weighed in on the issue. Harrold said he believed they would be 'absolutely' disappointed that their meeting with King Charles was not documented with a photograph.

Harrold said a photo would 'give them that royal endorsement.' He, however, noted that the absence of a publicly released photograph does not necessarily mean none was taken during the meeting. Harrold added that a private image may exist but is unlikely to be made public unless King Charles chooses to share it, potentially in a future Christmas broadcast.

The reported restrictions, together with claims that Queen Camilla acted as a witness, have reinforced suggestions that the Palace approached the reunion with caution despite its significance.