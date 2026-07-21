Something has shifted for Prince William and Princess Kate this summer. Royal watchers are noticing a distinct increase in public affection from the couple. This relaxed energy was on full display when they shared a surprisingly intimate embrace on Instagram after the Princess of Wales finished the National Three Peaks Challenge.

She raised funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity during the hike. Just days later, onlookers spotted the couple holding hands at the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026.

The news came after an undeniably gruelling stretch for the royal household. For context, Princess Kate faced a heavily publicised cancer diagnosis in 2024. Her fundraising climb directly supported the hospital that provided her treatment.

Prince William and Princess Kate Show Public Affection

Experts suggest this visible warmth represents a genuine reaction to surviving intense private hardships. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich stated that this public affection 'shows a wonderful steadiness in their relationship' and family cohesion.

She explained that this stability bodes so well for the future of the monarchy and traditional marital loyalty under intense media scrutiny.

Fordwich observed that the couple displays 'first-hand genuine affection but still with a degree of restraint.' She added that their solid marriage is the foundation of their stable household.

According to Fordwich, this dynamic is greatly appreciated by the public 'after not only the divorce of Prince William's parents but of his uncle and aunt.'

Stability Anchors Prince William and Princess Kate

While their marriage has not fundamentally changed, Fordwich pointed out it has strengthened as they become more comfortable as future king and queen. She noted that sharing the stress and strains of the cancer battle played a great part in this bond.

The tremendous outpouring of public affection upon seeing her healthy return has buoyed her spirits immensely, Fordwich said. Due to the public response, she feels ever more at ease publicly and more confident too.

British broadcaster Helena Chard also said that these displays mirror a 'real sense of renewal and being truly thankful for another chance.' Chard suggested their experience seems to have brought them even closer.

Hardships Unite Prince William and Princess Kate

Together they feel very lucky, Chard noted. She explained the warmth seen publicly is about two people who do not take a single day together for granted. At the heart of it is partnership, family and a shared determination to make the most of what matters most, Chard said. She added the couple have grown into themselves, stepping purposefully into future roles while balancing each other beautifully.

This strong partnership extends to how they raise their children. Fordwich noted that in private, the couple share family and household roles. She explained they purposely avoid an extensive staff because they both want to be hands-on with their three children. This shared approach to parenting has drawn them 'ever more closer,' Fordwich concluded.

Their love story began in 2001 as students at the University of St Andrews. Following a brief split in 2007, William proposed during a 2010 trip to Kenya. They married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 and celebrated 15 years of marriage this spring.