Weddings are changing. In fact, they're changing dramatically.

For decades, there has been an unspoken formula that couples were expected to follow: matching bridesmaids in carefully coordinated colours, rigid timelines, overly formal traditions, social media-driven perfection in every detail, and plenty of bored, largely unhappy guests.

Somewhere along the way, weddings became less about the people getting married and more about recreating the version of a wedding everyone expected. Thankfully, that is beginning to change.

Couples are moving away from fleeting trends, rigid traditions, and over-the-top themes. The rise of people planning weddings that genuinely reflect the couple getting married is forming a refreshing new standard, and we're here for it.

Weddings are finally becoming more relaxed, more personal, and frankly, far more enjoyable for those of us attending. If you're currently knee-deep in wedding planning, then it's time to take a breath and remember: the most memorable weddings, for guests and newlyweds, are very rarely the trendiest ones.

Here's how you can plan a wedding that suits you and your partner and will be affectionately remembered for the rest of your lives.

Start With the Vibe

Before you get stuck thinking about flowers, photographers, menus, or seating plans, stop and ask yourself a very simple question: how do you want your wedding day to feel?

What experience do you want your guests to have? How do you think you'll feel at the end of the day? Do you want an all-day mega-celebration? Do you want the dance floor full all evening? Or do you want something slower, calmer and more family-focused?

Considering the vibe you want to set before planning begins will help you make a few key decisions about structure, timing, food, and more. Couples often focus first on aesthetics, but the most memorable weddings are driven by emotion.

One way to set things in motion is to prepare personal gifts for your groomsmen and bridesmaids.

Start as You Mean To Go On

Setting the tone for the day with personalised gifts that actually mean something will go much further than a bottle of cheap something or other. Think antique jewellery, family heirlooms, or thoughtful homemade items. The idea is to set things off in a meaningful direction. Forget traditions, go with your gut.

Once you've decided on a vibe for the day, you'll find picking a location easier, as a venue plays a huge part in creating a vibe. A stuffy old church means a stuffy old wedding.

A light, breezy barn with a garden courtyard means chilled drinks in the sun. Relaxed countryside weddings are becoming more and more popular with younger couples, and it's easy to see why. Summer breezes pushing through walled gardens, scenic views making for perfect photo opportunities, and open-table dining under the blue sky next to a barn; pretty magical. If you're city folk, then a more modern vibe might see you going with a city skyline view, fireworks, champagne, and fine dining.

The point is that you're matching your own style with the wedding day, not simply gobbling up all the traditions and trends that you come across. When couples prioritise meaning over aesthetics, the whole day tends to feel far more authentic to everyone involved.

Rigidity Is Out, Flow Is In

The most refreshing shift in the industry at the moment is the move away from the overly structured days. For years the rhythm was identical; ceremony, drinks reception, photos, dinner, speeches, first dance, mandatory fun. The days dragged on, and guests got fed up with being told what to do, where to sit, when to eat, and when to dance. This rigidity removes enjoyment, not to mention the stress that is caused if the timing is not met. The appetite now is for shorter, slower, and much more relaxed celebrations where people have time to chat, eat, dance, and be merry on their own schedule.

The absolute best wedding planning tips you can take on board are incredibly simple; leave breathing room, be adaptable, expect small delays, and most of all, prioritise enjoyment over precision. After all, people won't remember whether dinner was served exactly on time. They will remember the atmosphere, the fun, and the love they experience.

Grooms Are Shaping the Day

Something fascinating about modern weddings is the rise of the groom's input. More say is being given over to the male contingent, and we're here for it. Traditionally, a groom may have been a bit of a 'yes man' as the bride made decisions, and the wedding was, more often than not, framed around the bride's vision. That dynamic is changing, and it's changing quickly.

Now, grooms are off the back seat, and decisions about the big day are being approached collaboratively; from styling and entertainment to food, venues, and guest experiences.

In many cases a more balanced decision making process yields better results; weddings should, afterall, be about teamwork. Tackling such an important day together is surely the right way to go. Weddings planned as a duo typically feel more personal to the couple they are celebrating, and less performative or showy.

A great place to start planning your wedding together is to try leaning into shared interests like choosing a venue connected with a meaningful location, shaping your playlists around each other's favourite songs, or allowing each other to choose outfits that are comfortable and stylish.

Adding as much personality as you can will never be a bad thing. Even the smallest collaborative choices made together can add to your vibe, increase the sentimentality of the day, and allow you both to express your personalities.

If you've been wondering how to plan a wedding, collaboration is a key step. A healthy start means a stronger foundation.

Forget Traditions That Do Not Feel Like You

One of the biggest misconceptions for people as they plan a wedding is that traditions are a compulsory part of the day; but this could not be further from the truth. In reality, you can pretty much do away with any element you choose. If a formal first dance makes you cringe, skip it. If speeches are overwhelming and anxiety inducing, don't do them. If a formal sit down dinner just isn't you, do it your way. If flower arrangements are wildly expensive, skip the trend and use something else.

Modern weddings are about intention rather than obligation, so don't let your special day be dictated by annoying, expensive traditions and fads that hold no meaning for you. You can even have the ultimate personalised ceremony as a feature of the wedding, instead of a dull, religious inspired affair. As shorter ceremonies are being favoured, personal and meaningful vows seal the deal, and blends of family traditions are the new way to experience a wedding ceremony. You have complete control of your day, and if it does not feel that way, you're doing too much.

Impress Yourself

If you have one takeaway from today, make it this; stop trying to impress everyone.

The biggest and best mindset shift is realising that you're planning yourperfect day, not everyone else's.

There will always be someone who does not like the food, a guest who thinks the music is too loud, people who question the theme, and those who view the venue with distaste. Well, guess what? It's a wedding for you, not them.

It's all so too easy to forget sometimes, but a crucial step in wedding planning is to realise that it's your day and if you make it personal, fun, and authentic, people won't remember the bits they didn't like.

At the end of the day, you and your significant other are the ones creating a unique celebration of your bond, and when you nail it, you'll have the rest of your lives to enjoy each other's company.

Final Thoughts

If you are in the middle of wedding planning, permit yourself to step away from rigorous traditions, leave expectations behind, and do the things that matter to you.

Forget what social media thinks, forget the pressure to be 'like everyone else.' Instead, let your personality shine through. Be unmistakably you. People will always remember your day if it's authentic to your relationship. The reason? Authenticity never goes out of style.