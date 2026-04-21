Bondi Beach is widely regarded for its famous surf and golden sands, but on Friday, it served as the backdrop for a significant royal encounter. While hundreds of onlookers swarmed the area to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one resident stood out.

A female beachgoer became an unexpected sensation for doing absolutely nothing. As the royal couple moved across the sand, the sunbather remained firmly on her towel, seemingly oblivious to the commotion surrounding her, earning her the 'unbothered queen' moniker.

The Bondi Sunbather Who Remained Unmoved for Royalty

A viral TikTok video shared by News.com.au features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking alongside a dense crowd of security, media, and supporters. Despite the proximity of the royals, the woman lying on the sand did not adjust her position. The scene has since circulated widely on digital platforms, highlighting the contrast between the royal spectacle and the sunbather's committed relaxation at Bondi Beach.

The woman remained lying down on her towel, a notebook in one hand and a pen in the other. She did not care to greet the royal couple or join the crowd. At one point, she looked up and saw the cameraman, but only went on with what she was doing.

This display of indifference has turned the anonymous beachgoer into a central figure of the Sussexes' Australian tour, as the video continues to garner millions of views across social media.

Social Media Hails the 'Unbothered Queen' of the Beach

The online response to the footage has been overwhelmingly supportive of the sunbather's decision to stay put. Many commenters described her as a 'legend,' while others dubbed her an 'iconic' figure for prioritising her own time at a public location. Comments such as 'PEAK unbothered' and 'unbothered queen' became common refrains across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

One user remarked, 'No hate to Harry and Meghan, but she was there first. She's not obligated to move for anyone, not even royalty,' reflecting a sentiment shared by thousands of others. Others pointed out the perceived lack of etiquette from the crowd, with one supporter noting, 'I mean, it looks like she was there enjoying herself first. Kinda rude for everyone to disregard her personal space like that.'

Other users said they could relate to the woman, with many saying they would have done the same.

Isn't that what they wanted? "Please respect our privacy".

respect to "unbothered queen"

Aussie Sunbather Goes Viral for Refusing to Budge as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take a Walk Along Bondi Beach Surrounded by Security During 'Fake Royal Tour' https://t.co/HDkLeWEJi3 pic.twitter.com/Pr4riCzTT2 — JBONTHEROCKS (@mitzvah88) April 21, 2026

Public Indifference and the Heated Debate Over Taxpayer Funding

Most Australians the BBC spoke to were either unaware or uninterested in the couple's visit, a stark contrast to their 2018 tour, when tens of thousands greeted them across a nine-day itinerary as working members of the Royal Family.

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This indifference was paired with a pre-visit petition signed by over 35,000 people, demanding that no public funds be allocated for the trip since the couple is visiting as private citizens.

The debate intensified as details emerged about the tour's commercial nature, including wellness retreats priced at £1,800 ($2,288). While the couple's team maintains the trip is privately funded, local authorities confirmed that security measures involve state resources.

'The media has written about it a lot,' said celebrity PR agent Max Markson, who previously offered the former actress £750,000 ($1 million) and a private jet to fly to Australia for two events. 'And that's good. Whether it's been negative or positive, it doesn't matter; they've made a noise.'

It is uncertain if the public actually connected with the tour, though the couple and their charities likely benefited financially. Regardless of the public's response, the visit successfully kept the Sussexes at the centre of media attention.