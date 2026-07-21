Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited King Charles in the United Kingdom with their children, but the Duchess of Sussex reportedly maintained an ultra-low profile during the trip. According to a royal commentator, the couple has not been photographed together in quite a while, sparking intense discussions about their public choices.

The news came after the Sussexes made decisions that fuelled speculation about Harry's relationship with King Charles. To recall, the couple brought Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the reported visit to see the monarch. As observers wonder why the Sussexes have not been photographed recently, a royal insider has stepped forward to explain the reasoning behind their actions and what it means for the future.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Maintained A Low Profile

Royal commentator and podcaster Maureen Callahan shared her perspective on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been photographed. Callahan told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex is thoroughly over the drama surrounding him 'being the prodigal son, lonely, aimless and largely jobless up in Montecito.'

The podcaster claimed that Harry reportedly knows King Charles is his only hope for a professional comeback. Furthermore, Callahan suggested that Harry knows the best hope for resolving matters with the monarch requires Markle to 'quiet down and maintain a lower profile.' This reported strategy appears to dictate their recent movements.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Plot UK Return After Feeling 'Unwelcome in US' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Plot UK Return After Feeling 'Unwelcome in US'

Prince Harry Navigated The UK Trip Alone

Callahan elaborated on how the couple is managing their public image. 'Publicly, they've been making appearances without each other,' she stated. The journalist added that 'Harry was alone in the UK for most of his trip.' Although the Duchess of Sussex and the kids joined the trip at the last moment, she was not 'photographed once.'

Callahan shared that this lack of photographic evidence nullifies the Sussexes' 'claims that the media just won't leave them alone.' The author also noted other instances of their separate appearances. For example, Harry attended the Time100 Sports Gala alone. On the other hand, the businesswoman celebrated her Emmy nomination for her show With Love, Meghan on social media. However, she did not mention her husband in the post.

What An Insider Said About Charles' Conditions

Callahan claimed that Markle agreed to the royal reunion because she needs Harry more than ever. According to the commentator, this is because the Suits alum has 'alienated' everyone who tried to help her in the States. 'Right now, it seems, no one is more valuable than Harry, and nothing is more valuable than what he wants,' Callahan explained.

The reported visit also came with strict conditions from the monarch himself. Previously, it was reported that King Charles made it clear to Harry that the reunion should be free of drama. An insider told Heat World that Charles did not want any drama or a hint that this trip was for personal gain.

The source highlighted the boundaries set for the reported visit. The insider added, 'If he sees any cameras or gets a whiff of troublemaking, that will be the end of things.' IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.