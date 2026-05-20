Prince Harry was left 'stung' in California this year after George Clooney appeared to cut off contact, according to a new report claiming the Hollywood star now firmly aligns himself with Prince William and the wider royal family rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Clooney and Harry were once held up as proof that the Windsors could mix seamlessly with the global A‑list. When Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018, the guest list read like an Oscars afterparty. Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Elton John and James Corden were among those watching the couple say their vows. George and Amal Clooney, arguably the most bankable celebrity pairing of the lot, were seated prominently at the ceremony and reception.

At the time, the friendship between Clooney and Harry was presented as natural and values‑driven, built around philanthropy and a shared interest in human rights. Just months after the wedding, the Clooneys invited Harry and Meghan to their villa on Lake Como. A source quoted then said the two men had a 'special bond and friendship,' suggesting this was more than a passing social acquaintance.

There was even speculation, unconfirmed but widely reported, that Clooney might be named godfather to the couple's first child, Archie. According to a source quoted by Closer, Harry had quietly imagined that the two couples would become a kind of Anglo‑American power quartet, using their platforms and charity work to reinforce each other's agendas once the Sussexes eventually moved to the United States.

That fantasy has not survived the past few years. The same insider now claims that of all the relationships to have faded since 'Megxit,' the apparent breakdown with Clooney is the one that 'still stings Harry the most'. The language is strikingly blunt. Harry and Meghan, the source alleges, feel they were 'brutally ghosted' by George and Amal, and 'still can't wrap their heads around it.'

How the Rift Reportedly Grew

Clooney's public stance on the royal family was notably supportive in the early months of 2019. During Meghan's pregnancy with Archie, he criticised the British media in an interview for 'villainising' her, drawing comparisons with the treatment of Princess Diana. At the time, he was widely seen as one of the Sussexes' most vocal celebrity defenders.

Fast‑forward to 2023 and the picture was rather different. Just four months after Harry's memoir Spare detonated across the Atlantic, George and Amal Clooney were photographed warmly supporting King Charles at the Prince's Trust Awards. Later that year, they were reportedly uninvited from Harry and Meghan's Albie Awards, an event designed to honour philanthropic work, in what was widely read as a polite distancing on both sides.

Prince Harry at his cousin's George, Sarah's Spencers son wedding. The wedding took place in Africa. Prince Harry attended George's week bachelor trip in Africa, and was at his marriage with all the Spencers. You know who wasnt at that wedding? Prince William, William Parker… pic.twitter.com/p73V2ju3V6 — Nina (@ShakeLS) May 19, 2026

According to the Closer source, attempts by Harry and Meghan to revive the personal relationship since then have gone nowhere. Both are said to have reached out separately and together, only to be met with silence or last‑minute excuses. The insider characterises the response as the Clooney's 'fobbing them off,' adding that the couple are 'not interested in associating with Harry and Meghan.'

Harry's frustration, the source suggests, has curdled into suspicion. He is described as believing that Prince William is 'somehow to blame' for the cooling of relations with Clooney, although he is said to have 'no idea' what reason George might give for stepping back. None of the parties involved has publicly commented on that suggestion, and there is no independent confirmation of any direct intervention by William.

Clooney's Royal Turn and Harry's Growing Resentment

What is clear on the record is that Clooney's visible royal engagements now sit firmly on the side of the king. Weeks after Charles travelled to the US, Clooney flew into London and appeared at The King's Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace. He was photographed shaking hands with the monarch and later praised him, saying, 'I am very proud to be here in support of the king, who was just in my country and performed rather well.'

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Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer, has also been reported to have a friendly rapport with Queen Camilla, with one report claiming she shared make‑up tips with the queen consort. All of this has fed the sense, at least from the Sussex camp's perspective, that the Clooneys have moved closer to the senior royals and away from Harry and Meghan.

The timing grates for Harry. Clooney recently announced that he is stepping back from 'chasing a career' to focus more heavily on philanthropic work and causes he finds 'fulfilling.' For a prince who has tried to recast himself as a full‑time advocate for veterans through the Invictus Games and other projects, that parallel appears to underline what he feels he has lost.

The insider claims Harry now looks at Clooney as a would‑be partner in large‑scale humanitarian initiatives and is 'angry' that the relationship has vanished. He is said to believe that, together, they 'could have so much impact,' but can no longer even secure an invitation to Clooney's parties, let alone share a stage with him.

Prince Harry at his cousin's George, Sarah's Spencers son wedding. The wedding took place in Africa. Prince Harry attended George's week bachelor trip in Africa, and was at his marriage with all the Spencers. You know who wasnt at that wedding? Prince William, William Parker… pic.twitter.com/p73V2ju3V6 — Nina (@ShakeLS) May 19, 2026

In private, according to the same account, Harry has confided that he sees George as 'pretty shallow' for refusing to explain the distance. The actor, for his part, is portrayed as wanting no part in what one source labels 'the Sussex circus.' George and Amal are said to consider any public wrangling over the friendship 'petty and childish,' and to have made a deliberate decision to avoid being seen as 'Team Sussex' in an increasingly polarised royal landscape.

None of these characterisations has been confirmed by Harry, Meghan, Clooney or Amal Clooney. The details rely heavily on unnamed insiders and should be treated with caution until any of those directly involved chooses to address them on the record.