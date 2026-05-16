Straus Creamery Ice Cream has been pulled from freezers across 17 US states after the Northern California producer recalled selected organic flavours on Wednesday over fears they may contain metal fragments, according to a notice published by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

Straus Family Creamery markets itself as a pioneer of organic dairy, supplying supermarkets and independent shops with premium ice cream and milk from family farms. The latest recall is limited but awkward for a brand that trades heavily on purity and provenance, especially as it follows a string of recent US food safety alerts involving everything from bagged salads to confectionery.

Straus Family Creamery has voluntarily recalled several ice cream flavors. https://t.co/efN4mDYuYW — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) May 16, 2026

Recall Spans Five Flavours

The voluntary recall affects specific production runs of Straus Creamery Ice Cream in five Organic Super Premium flavours: vanilla bean, strawberry, cookie dough, Dutch chocolate and mint chip. The products were shipped in pint and quart tubs to retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA summary, Straus Family Creamery initiated the recall after discovering the 'potential presence of foreign metal material' in a limited number of batches. No further technical detail is given on the size, origin or type of metal involved, and there is no explanation yet as to whether the contamination is suspected at the farm, factory or packaging stage.

The company has stressed that not every tub on shelves is affected. Only certain production runs with 'best by' dates between 23 December 2026 and 30 December 2026 are included. Those dates are printed in black on the outside bottom of each container, so customers hoping to check their own freezer stock are being directed straight to that stamp.

The affected ice cream began reaching stores from 4 May, meaning it has been in circulation for several weeks before the issue surfaced. So far, the FDA says there have been no reported injuries or illnesses linked to the products, which suggests the problem may have been caught early, or that any contamination is sporadic. That said, neither the agency nor Straus is taking chances.

In its recall notice, the creamery said it is 'working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves.' That work covers a wide range of outlets, from natural food co-operatives to major chains, reflecting how far the brand has spread beyond its rural California base.

Safety Advice for Customers

The consumer guidance is blunt. Anyone who has purchased Straus Creamery Ice Cream matching the listed flavours and 'best by' dates is urged not to eat it. The product should be discarded rather than returned to the shop, a step that removes the risk of someone else retrieving or reselling it once it leaves a household.

That instruction might feel harsh for shoppers staring at a full, unopened £7-equivalent tub of organic ice cream, but possible metal in food is taken extremely seriously. Even small fragments can pose a choking hazard or cause internal injury. Regulators tend to err on the side of over-caution, especially when the precise scale of contamination has not been fully mapped.

From Straus's side, the tone of the statement is the familiar mix of reassurance and regret that often follows such recalls. The brand has emphasised the voluntary nature of the move and its cooperation with the FDA, which can be read both as good corporate citizenship and damage control. At the time of writing, there is no additional public comment setting out how the problem was first spotted or what checks are being tightened as a result.

Straus Family Creamery Voluntarily Recalls Select Flavors of Organic Ice Cream Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material https://t.co/ouTvOuwXqy pic.twitter.com/hvJldfI6la — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 15, 2026

This is not an isolated scare for the American ice cream market. The FDA notes that last month another California company, Loard's Ice Cream, recalled dozens of products sold in Northern California because of undeclared allergens including milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts and soy. Again, no illnesses were reported, but the episode underlined how fragile consumer trust can be when it comes to everyday treats.

What makes the Straus Creamery Ice Cream recall notable is that it cuts against the brand's carefully cultivated image of scrupulous standards. Organic certification is not a safety guarantee; it is a production standard. Still, shoppers tend to assume that 'organic' implies a shorter, more tightly managed supply chain. When even that tier has to admit the possibility of metal fragments in a dessert, it raises awkward questions about industrial food processing more broadly.

For now, all of the key details the specific flavours, states and 'best by' dates come directly from the FDA notice and Straus's own recall announcement. Nothing beyond that has been confirmed, and until investigators pin down the exact source and extent of the contamination, any speculation about how it happened should be treated with considerable caution.