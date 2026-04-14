Australian sprinting sensation Gout Gout has claimed the world under-20 200m record with a stunning 19.67-second performance at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney. The 18-year-old Queensland athlete broke Usain Bolt's long-standing under-20 mark of 19.93 seconds from 2004 on Sunday 12 April, while also setting a new Australian senior national record.

Running with a legal tailwind of 1.7 metres per second at Sydney Olympic Park, the time was Gout's first legal sub-20-second effort and tops the global rankings for 2026. It would have earned him a bronze medal in the 200m at the Paris Olympics.

Gout Gout: The Making of a Sprint Star

Born on 29 December 2007 in Ipswich to parents from South Sudan's Dinka community who settled in Australia in 2006, Gout is the third of seven children. His family background includes athletic roots – his mother ran at school and an older sister hurdled competitively. A younger brother even claims to outpace him on the track.

Gout started in competitive football but switched to athletics in his early teens, quickly making an impact. By age 15 he swept the 100m and 200m titles at the Australian junior championships. As a 16-year-old in 2024 he posted 20.04 seconds over 200m, a world age-group best at the time.

That same year he won silver at the World U20 Championships in Lima. Now 1.83m tall and trained by Di Sheppard with the Tigers Athletics Club in Brisbane, Gout equalled Australia's fastest legal home 100m time with 10.00 seconds in Brisbane in February. His South Sudanese heritage has added to the narrative of diversity powering Australia's sprint revival. He has compiled an impressive series of sprint performances over the last 12 months while still a teenager.

The Blazing Run that Stunned the Athletics World

The record came in the men's 200m final at the national championships. Gout dominated from the bend, crossing the line in 19.67 seconds as the crowd erupted. Aidan Murphy took silver in 19.88, also dipping under 20 seconds for the first time.

The performance not only bettered Bolt's teenage best but slots Gout 16th on the senior all-time list. Just 15 athletes have ever run quicker at any age. World Athletics is set to ratify the new under-20 record.

The run also shattered the championship record. 'This is what I've been waiting for,' Gout said immediately after the race. The recent Ipswich Grammar graduate credited the supportive home crowd for helping him deliver under pressure.

What Lies Ahead for the Teenage Phenomenon?

At just 18, Gout Gout is already ranked 18th in the senior world 200m standings. With Olympic qualification standards comfortably met and major championships on the horizon, he is expected to compete in Diamond League meetings and target the 2026 World Championships.

Australian officials view him as the spearhead for a new era in male sprinting. His progression has been remarkably swift, building on consistent improvements across both sprint distances.

As of 14 April 2026, Gout Gout holds the world under-20 record in the 200m and is ranked 18th globally in the senior category. His journey from South Sudanese heritage to track stardom continues to captivate fans worldwide.

A verified TikTok post by the Australian Athletics account highlighted the moment with the caption 'GOUT GOUT IS HIM' as fans celebrated the record.