Kroger has begun issuing layoff notices to an undisclosed number of corporate employees in the United States, just days before Thanksgiving.

The Kroger layoffs mark the first confirmed step in a restructuring plan announced by Chief Executive Greg Foran in October. The company plans to eliminate about 3,000 corporate roles over three years, but has not disclosed how many employees have received notices.

A Kroger spokesperson, without identifying the affected departments, confirmed on 24 November that notices had been issued; Grocery Dive reported the following day. The spokesperson said the reductions were part of a corporate headcount plan to lower prices and improve the shopping experience by simplifying operations and using technology more effectively.

Kroger Links Its Corporate Restructuring to Technology and Efficiency

Foran outlined the cuts in an internal memo on 12 October, according to Grocery Dive, saying Kroger had more organisational layers, hand-offs and overhead than necessary. He said technology would help reduce duplicate work and improve efficiency, while directing more resources towards store-level employees.

At Kroger's Investor Day on 20 October, Foran outlined a faster approach to business decision-making. 'When something works, scale it fast,' he said. 'When it does not, end it fast.' He added that the company could not retain work, assets and layers that distracted it from building 'America's favourite grocer'. The remarks are recorded in the Investor Day transcript.

Chief Financial Officer David Kennerley said Kroger was opening a Capability Centre in Bengaluru, India, to handle work currently performed above stores. He said the model would use artificial intelligence and machine learning and was expected to affect roughly 3,000 associates. The transcript does not specify whether these are the same roles covered by the wider corporate reduction target.

Grocery Dive reported that a spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether the US notices were connected to hiring in India.

David Grossman, founder and chief executive of The Grossman Group, told Grocery Dive that a prolonged process could prompt high-performing employees to leave. 'The best people are going to start leaving, because they have the most choices and options,' he said.

Kroger's Comparable Sales Growth Slowed in the First Half

Kroger's financial results provide context but do not explain why management chose to cut corporate roles. The company reported that identical sales, excluding fuel, increased by 1.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and by 0.2% in the second quarter.

The second quarter ended on 15 August. Kroger released its quarterly results on 11 September and lowered its full-year guidance for identical sales.

The broader inflation picture provides context for household budgets but does not explain Kroger's decision. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, up from 3.7% in September. The monthly increase slowed to 0.3% from 0.5%, according to the October report.

Some commenters on r/cincinnati criticised Kroger's expansion into India and called for a boycott. Their posts are individual opinions, not evidence that US jobs are being moved overseas.

Kroger has not disclosed how many employees received the first notices, which functions were affected, or when further notifications will be issued. For workers still waiting, the company's three-year timetable offers few immediate answers.