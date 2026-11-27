A 62-year-old woman was found unconscious in her Chinatown apartment and later died, as New York ICE chief Kenneth Genalo accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul of having 'blood on their hands'.

Genalo made the accusation during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, 25 November, after police charged Alexander Florentino with murder and other offences in connection with Jin Yu's death. Florentino has not been convicted.

Police found Yu unconscious and unresponsive inside her Manhattan apartment on 20 November. She was taken to hospital, where she later died, according to NBC New York. Florentino, 25, also faces charges related to sexual assault and strangulation.

NYC ICE Chief Says Five Detainers Were Not Honoured

Genalo, who leads ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York, said the agency had lodged five detainers for Florentino before Yu's death. He said local authorities did not honour those requests.

'This person should be alive now,' Genalo said of Yu during the Fox News interview. He also said, 'All these crimes are preventable', attributing the releases to New York's sanctuary policies.

Genalo said Florentino had been released one day before the attack. According to a statement from State Senator Steve Chan's office, a judge released him on theft charges on 19 November after rejecting prosecutors' request for bail.

The statement also records an earlier court appearance on 13 November. It says a judge released Florentino on charges that included attempted arson and drug possession. Prosecutors requested bail before the 19 November hearing, but the judge released him on the theft charges.

Arrest Figures and Detainer Claims Differ

Reports differ on the number of Florentino's previous arrests. The New York Post and Chan's office cited 38 arrests. CBS New York, citing police sources, reported roughly 60. Genalo said ICE's five detainers related to earlier cases. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE lodged a sixth detainer after Florentino's arrest in Yu's case.

DHS said Florentino was released seven times before the murder charge. The agency said five of those releases followed arrests despite ICE detainers. It said two further arrests, on 11 and 18 November, ended in release before ICE could lodge detainers.

Genalo also criticised New York's bail reforms. He accused local officials of withholding information from federal agents and encouraging prosecutors to reduce charges. He said officials were 'leaving out dates of birth' and 'encouraging their DAs to lower the charges'.

Those claims were made by Genalo during the interview. He rejected statements that the policies protected New Yorkers, saying, 'Nothing could be further from the truth'.

NYC ICE Chief's Comments on Detainers

An ICE detainer is a request for authorities to notify the agency before a person's release or to hold that person briefly so ICE can assume custody. Genalo said Mamdani, Hochul and the City Council had not honoured the requests.

'Anyone that gets hurt, that blood is on their hands,' Genalo said. His remarks assign responsibility to the officials, but no court has found them responsible for Yu's death. The charges against Florentino remain allegations, and he has not been convicted.

The New York Post reported that the offices of Mamdani and Hochul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A 66-year-old man was also injured in the attack, according to Chan's statement. Florentino remains in custody at Rikers Island. DHS said ICE lodged its sixth detainer after his arrest in Yu's case.