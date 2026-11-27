Elon Musk has asked a US federal appeals court to overturn a Twitter shareholder verdict that could cost him $2.6 billion (€2.37 billion and £1.98 billion). His lawyers filed a brief with the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Monday, 23 November 2026.

The appeal follows a San Francisco jury's March verdict that Musk misled investors before Musk completed his $44 billion (€40.09 billion and £33.58 billion) acquisition of Twitter in 2022.

The potential financial liability is an estimate provided by the shareholders' lawyer, with interest potentially increasing the total. However, no court has ordered Musk to pay that amount, according to Billionaires.Africa.

Elon Musk Challenges Shareholder Losses Over Twitter Takeover

At the centre of the lawsuit, known as Pampena v. Musk, is a social media post published on 13 May 2022. Musk announced that his proposed acquisition of Twitter was 'temporarily on hold' as he sought further information on fake and spam accounts.

Twitter's shares fell 9.7% that day. Shareholders alleged that Musk exploited concerns about spam accounts to depress Twitter's share price. They argued that he sought a lower purchase price or to abandon the acquisition altogether.

Neither outcome materialised. Musk completed the takeover in October 2022 at his original offer of $54.20 per share (about €49.38 and £41.36), and later renamed the social media platform X.

In their latest filing, Musk's lawyers argued that shareholders failed to establish a causal link between his allegedly misleading statements and their financial losses.

The defence also challenged the court's decision permitting investors to pursue their claims collectively through a class action. Musk's lawyers questioned whether individual shareholders relied on his statements when deciding to sell their securities.

The appeal therefore challenges both the finding of liability and the legal basis for enabling shareholders to seek compensation collectively.

The March verdict was not a clear-cut victory for investors. Although jurors found that Musk misled shareholders through two posts in May 2022, they rejected allegations that he orchestrated a broader scheme to defraud investors.

Judge's 'Buyer's Remorse' Rebuke Looms Over Elon Musk Appeal

In July, US District Judge Charles Breyer narrowed the jury's verdict, setting aside its findings on the second post. However, he upheld the finding relating to Musk's announcement on 13 May.

Breyer also rejected Musk's requests for a new trial and for decertification of the shareholder class. 'Buyer's remorse is not an exception to the securities laws,' the judge wrote in his 38-page ruling.

Musk filed his notice of appeal on 30 July. The shareholder class comprises investors who sold Twitter shares, options and other securities between 13 May and 4 October 2022. The deadline for submitting compensation claims passed on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

The shareholder litigation is separate from another legal dispute stemming from Musk's acquisition of Twitter. In May, he agreed to pay a $1.5 million (€1.37 million and £1.14 million) penalty to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission case.

The regulator had accused Musk of failing to disclose his initial stake in Twitter within the prescribed timeframe.

For affected shareholders, submitting a compensation claim does not guarantee payment. The outcome of Musk's appeal could determine whether they ultimately receive compensation under the surviving verdict.

The shareholders are expected to submit their response before the 9th Circuit rules on Musk's arguments. A ruling could take months, leaving investors waiting for a resolution more than four years after the acquisition.