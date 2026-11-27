Political commentator Joy Reid has renewed her criticism of Nicki Minaj's support for US President Donald Trump, acknowledging that her earlier description of the rapper as a 'house pet' may have been too harsh.

During an episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, released on 25 November 2026, Reid compared Trump's treatment of Minaj to the historical objectification of Sarah Baartman.

Her remarks followed Trump's public comments on Minaj's physical appearance at an October campaign rally in Michigan. The interview marked the latest chapter in Reid's months-long criticism of the rapper's political affiliations, prompting questions about celebrity influence, racial representation and political power.

Joy Reid Stands by Her Criticism of Nicki Minaj

When Sharpe asked whether her earlier description of Minaj was too harsh, Reid replied, 'Um, maybe.'

However, the former MSNBC presenter stopped short of retracting her criticism of the rapper's association with Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. While acknowledging Minaj's talent, Reid questioned how Republicans were portraying the recording artist to their supporters.

Reid previously used the controversial 'house pet' description during a February 2026 appearance on The Don Lemon Show, arguing that Republicans were leveraging Minaj's celebrity status to broaden their cultural appeal.

Minaj, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed her admiration for Trump. On 21 December 2025, the rapper appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Arizona. During a conversation with Erika Kirk, Minaj praised Trump and Vice-President JD Vance.

She reiterated her support at a Trump Accounts summit in Washington, DC, on 28 January 2026, calling herself probably the president's biggest fan.

The event promoted a savings and investment initiative for children. Minaj later joined Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, urging voters to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

During the rally, Trump publicly complimented Minaj's backside, as documented in footage published by C-SPAN. He also expressed appreciation for her support.

During the appearance, Minaj praised Trump's leadership, saying his return to office had changed the country's energy. Her publicly expressed political position provides important context for Reid's criticism.

Why Joy Reid Compared Nicki Minaj to Sarah Baartman

During her latest interview, Reid characterised Minaj's political appearances as undignified, drawing a comparison between Trump's treatment of the rapper and the historical exploitation of Sarah Baartman.

Also known as Saartjie Baartman, the South African woman's experiences have become associated with colonial racism and the sexual objectification of Black women.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, Baartman was exhibited in London in the early 19th century. Her treatment drew the attention of abolitionists concerned about her exploitation.

Baartman died in Paris in 1815, but the exploitation continued after her death. Her remains were subjected to anatomical examination and were retained in France for generations.

Following negotiations between the French and South African governments, her remains were returned to her homeland in 2002. South African government records indicate that Baartman was buried on 9 August that year, coinciding with the country's National Women's Day.

Reid distinguished between Baartman's involuntary treatment and Minaj's decision to appear alongside Trump. Her criticism centred on what she considered the broader implications of the rapper's political appearances for the representation of Black women.

The historical comparison reflects Reid's personal assessment rather than an established equivalence between the women's experiences. Minaj's public statements, meanwhile, demonstrate her open support for the president. There was no public response from Minaj or the White House to Reid's latest remarks.