US President Donald Trump published a 461-word Thanksgiving message on Truth Social on Thursday, 26 November 2026, attacking what he called the 'Radical Far Left', making unsupported claims about Somali residents, and demanding an investigation into revised federal economic figures.

Posted at 10:45 a.m. EST, the holiday message questioned why stronger growth data had not been available before the 3 November midterm elections. The dispute centred on the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) second estimate of third-quarter real gross domestic product, released on Wednesday, 25 November, which raised annualised growth from 3.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

Although Trump labelled the upward adjustment a 'massive, and purposeful, error' in an earlier 9:24 a.m. post, he provided no evidence that federal statisticians had deliberately withheld or manipulated figures published under a preset reporting schedule.

Donald Trump Challenges the GDP Revision

He posted the GDP complaint in an earlier Truth Social post at 9:24 a.m. EST, a brief Thanksgiving greeting at 9:25 a.m., and the longer message at 10:45 a.m.

Alongside welcoming the stronger growth numbers in a post shared by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump also alleged, without evidence, that unnamed opponents sought to introduce Sharia law, claimed that only 2 per cent of Somali residents work without government aid, defended White House renovations, and criticised New York Times correspondent David E. Sanger.

The BEA's 4.3% figure is an annualised measure of inflation-adjusted growth, not the growth for the three-month quarter. At a quarterly rate, the revised estimate indicates growth of about 1.1%.

The bureau attributed the upward revision primarily to updated estimates of investment and consumer spending. It published its initial 3.4% estimate on 29 October, with a third estimate due on 23 December as part of its regular reporting schedule.

The White House welcomed the original 3.4% figure in an official statement on 29 October. It presented the estimate as evidence that Trump's economic policies were working. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later welcomed the revised figure in a social media post that Trump shared.

A Reddit discussion of the president's claims included users questioning his interpretation of the revision and debating whether its timing could have affected voters. Those comments are anecdotal and do not reflect wider public opinion.

Donald Trump's Post Targets Somali Residents and Political Opponents

The Thanksgiving message went beyond GDP. Trump accused unnamed political opponents of seeking to introduce Sharia law into the US judicial system and to redistribute privately accumulated wealth. He identified no specific proposals and offered no evidence for either allegation.

He also claimed that only 2% of the Somali population worked without receiving government assistance. He called for community members to be removed from the country. He provided no data to support the figure. Employment and receipt of public assistance are separate measures, so the claim should not be treated as an established description of Somali residents.

A Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development study published in March 2026 documented substantial workforce participation among Somali young adults and identified disparities in employment quality. Its findings concern young adults, not all Somali residents, but provide context missing from Trump's post.

Trump defended the White House renovation, claiming that windows, columns and decorative mouldings had deteriorated due to inadequate maintenance. He also reiterated support for the planned ballroom. He alleged that people with criminal backgrounds had entered the US illegally and said most had since been deported. He provided no criminal justice or deportation statistics.

At 12:47 a.m. EST, Trump criticised David E. Sanger, a White House and national security correspondent for The New York Times. He accused Sanger of overlooking what Trump described as his administration's achievements.

The BEA's published revision schedule does not substantiate Trump's central allegation of deliberate manipulation. The evidence cited in his posts does not establish that officials acted improperly.