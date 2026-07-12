Donald Trump has attacked Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's new biography 'Regime Change,' urging supporters to boycott the book after boasting on Truth Social that he has aced three cognitive tests and passed a recent physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president's rant, posted on Saturday, landed in the middle of a fresh row over the book's claims about his health and temperament, and it was as blunt as it was familiar, right down to the 'loser' label for Haberman.

Trump Boycott Push After Book Attack

The news came after Haberman and Swan released 'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump' on 23 June, a book that has already drawn intense attention for its portrayal of Trump's second term. Trump has spent years clashing with Haberman in particular, and he used the latest post to dismiss the book as 'garbage,' claim that 90 per cent of it was 'Fake News,' and predict a legal win against The New York Times.

He wrote that he does not mind 'bad press' when it is accurate, but objects to what he called 'Fake Reporting.' He also insisted the book would be 'loaded with lots of SUCCESS' if the authors had told the truth, a line that reads very much like Trump doing Trump. The message ended with a direct plea to his followers, 'Anyway, don't buy their book, it's garbage!'

Trump Triple Cognitive Test Claims

Trump has long treated medical checks as political theatre, and he leaned into that again in the same post. He said he had 'just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed' claimed he undergoes that exam every six months, and said he had requested another cognitive test, making himself, in his words, the only president to do so three times.

JUST NOW: President Trump announced an upcoming multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against the New York Times.



President Trump also confirmed that he just aced his third consecutive cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center.👏



No president in modern history has ever so… pic.twitter.com/vyMsx4OtnX — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) July 11, 2026

He added that he 'aced them all' and got every question right. That boast is doing a lot of work, though experts have repeatedly noted that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, the screening Trump has publicly referenced before, is designed to look for signs of cognitive impairment rather than measure intelligence. A perfect score may show normal performance, but it does not prove genius, whatever Trump might want the world to believe.

The White House said Trump was referring to his May physical at Walter Reed, according to reports, his physician said he remained in excellent health after that examination. The medical memo noted some slight lower-leg swelling and benign hand bruising, but said he was fully capable of carrying out the duties of commander in chief.

Why Haberman's Book Hit A Nerve

Speaking to the Guardian, Haberman said Trump's health has always been a 'very specific lockbox' for him because he sees illness or ageing as weakness. That reading helps explain the scale of the backlash, and why a book note about his physical condition appears to have set him off so forcefully.

During the promotional tour, Haberman and Swan have brushed aside Trump's threats and pointed to the scale of their reporting. They said they conducted more than 1,000 interviews, including an on-the-record conversation with Trump himself, before publishing the book. That makes the dispute less about whether Trump likes the result, and more about how much he dislikes what is in it.

They are not asking anyone to take their word for it, they are pointing to the reporting behind the book. Trump, meanwhile, is doing what he often does when a story irritates him, attacking the messenger, inflating his own credentials and hoping the noise drowns out the substance.

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A Familiar Fight, Just Louder

The book has clearly struck a nerve because it lands in a period when Trump is once again making his health part of the political story. That is not new, but the volume here is louder, the language sharper, and the response more immediate.

He is not merely disputing the book, he is trying to poison the market for it. Controversy can sell books as quickly as praise, and 'Regime Change' has already become one of the most talked-about political biographies of the summer. Trump may hate the coverage, but he has also, rather predictably, helped give it more oxygen than the authors could have bought themselves.