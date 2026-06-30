Thylane Blondeau has entered a new chapter in her life after marrying longtime partner Ben Attal, with the wedding quickly capturing the attention of fans who have followed her remarkable journey since childhood.

Best known around the world as the 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World', the French model tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in Paris on Monday, prompting renewed interest in the woman who first became a global fashion sensation at the age of six.

As images from the celebration spread online, admirers revisited Blondeau's rise from child model to one of France's best-known fashion figures, making the wedding one of the biggest milestones of her career.

Thylane Blondeau Marries Ben Attal

Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal exchanged vows during a civil ceremony at the Mairie du 16ᵉ arrondissement in Paris, surrounded by close family and friends.

The model shared a glimpse of the occasion on Instagram Stories, posting a photograph of herself and Attal looking at one another as they exchanged vows. She accompanied the image with the simple caption: 'Love.'

For the ceremony, Blondeau wore a custom white gown by Eva Bouskila Bridal featuring a flowing capelet, paired with Dior make-up and an elegant chignon adorned with delicate white flowers. She completed the bridal look with a bouquet of cream-coloured calla lilies.

Attal, a French actor and DJ, wore a tailored navy suit. The newlyweds arrived at the venue in a platinum Porsche 356 Speedster, while guests gathered outside to celebrate and photograph the couple. The Eiffel Tower also provided a fitting backdrop for the wedding portraits.

Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal's Relationship Timeline

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Blondeau and Attal have been together since 2020.

Earlier this year, the couple announced their engagement during a romantic trip to Greece, where Attal proposed with a diamond ring. Blondeau celebrated the moment on social media, writing: 'I said yes to my best friend. Here's to forever.'

Just a few months later, the couple exchanged vows in Paris, marking the start of married life and giving fans another reason to celebrate one of fashion's most recognisable faces.

From 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' to Fashion Star

Blondeau's wedding has renewed interest in the extraordinary career that began when she was still a young child.

She first gained worldwide recognition in 2006 after being dubbed the 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' by Vogue Enfants. Her modelling career had started even earlier, after she walked for Jean Paul Gaultier at just four years old.

At the age of 10, Blondeau became the youngest model to appear in Vogue Paris. The editorial later attracted widespread criticism, with some arguing that its styling and presentation in the feature, Quel Maquillage à Quel Âge?, overly sexualised the then pre-teen model.

Despite the controversy, Blondeau continued to establish herself in the fashion industry. She later walked for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, became a L'Oréal brand ambassador and fronted a fragrance campaign for French designer Lolita Lempicka.

In 2018, she received another major accolade after being named the world's most beautiful face in TC Candler's annual rankings, more than a decade after first attracting global attention.

Blondeau Downplaying Her Famous Title

Although the nickname has remained closely associated with her career, Blondeau has consistently distanced herself from the label.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, she said: 'Even today, people are like, "You are the most beautiful girl." And I'm like, "No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being, a teenager."'

Her comments reflected a desire to be recognised for more than the title that helped launch her career. Even so, the phrase continues to resurface whenever Blondeau reaches a major life milestone, including her marriage to Attal.