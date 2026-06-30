Serena Williams' surprise return to Wimbledon singles competition has reignited one of tennis's biggest questions: Can one of the sport's greatest champions still compete at the highest level nearly four years after stepping away from the game?

The 44-year-old American is returning to the singles draw at Wimbledon after accepting a wildcard entry, marking her first singles appearance since the 2022 US Open. The comeback has drawn widespread attention across the tennis world, with former Grand Slam champions, current players, and fans debating how far the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion can go at this stage of her career.

Among those weighing in is tennis legend Andre Agassi, whose comments have fuelled discussion about whether Williams can once again make an impact on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Why Serena's Return Has Captured Tennis' Attention

Williams' comeback represents one of the most remarkable returns in recent tennis history.

After retiring from singles competition following the 2022 US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion spent nearly four years away from professional tennis before gradually returning through doubles events earlier this season. Her decision to accept a Wimbledon singles wildcard transformed what had initially appeared to be a doubles-only comeback into one of the tournament's biggest storylines.

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Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships overall, making her one of the most accomplished players in the history of the sport. Yet the challenge facing her now is very different from the one she encountered during her dominant years on tour.

The former world No. 1 enters the tournament unranked and without recent singles match experience, factors that have led many observers to question how quickly she can adapt to the demands of elite competition.

What Agassi Sees in Williams' Comeback

Agassi's comments reflect a view shared by many within tennis: writing off Serena Williams has rarely been a wise decision.

Throughout her career, Williams repeatedly returned from injuries, setbacks, and periods away from the sport to win major titles and challenge the world's best players. Her ability to elevate her level in the biggest moments remains a defining part of her legacy.

Supporters of her comeback point to her experience on grass courts and her unmatched record at Wimbledon as reasons she could still trouble higher-ranked opponents. Critics, however, note that singles tennis requires significantly more movement, endurance, and physical recovery than doubles, particularly for a player returning after a lengthy absence.

The debate highlights the unique challenge facing Williams as she attempts to compete against a generation of players who largely grew up watching her dominate the sport.

The Challenge Waiting on Centre Court

Williams has been open about the uncertainty surrounding her return.

Ahead of Wimbledon, she admitted that she spent time questioning whether she should accept the opportunity, ultimately deciding that a Wimbledon singles wildcard was too rare to pass up. She has also acknowledged that returning to the sport has required extensive preparation and adjustment after years away from the tour.

Her first-round match against rising Australian player Maya Joint offers an immediate test. While Williams possesses vastly more experience, Joint enters the tournament as an active tour player accustomed to the week-to-week demands of professional singles competition.

The match will provide the first real indication of whether Williams can translate her preparation into meaningful success on one of tennis's biggest stages.

Why This Wimbledon Is Different

Williams has suggested that her mindset differs significantly from previous stages of her career.

Rather than returning solely to chase titles or records, she has spoken about appreciating the opportunity to compete again and enjoy an environment that played a major role in shaping her legacy. The approach contrasts with the intense expectations that accompanied many of her previous Wimbledon appearances.

Her return has already generated excitement throughout the tournament, with fellow players and tennis observers acknowledging the significance of seeing one of the sport's most influential figures back on Centre Court.

For Wimbledon organisers, the comeback has also added one of the tournament's most compelling storylines.

Can Serena Still Make a Singles Run?

Whether Williams can mount a deep run remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of the tournament.

Supporters point to her championship pedigree, experience under pressure, and proven success on grass courts. Sceptics highlight the physical demands of singles tennis and the difficulty of returning after nearly four years away from competition.

What remains undisputed is Williams' place in tennis history. Her Wimbledon return has already become one of the defining moments of the 2026 tournament, regardless of how many matches she wins.

The coming days will determine whether the latest chapter in Serena Williams' career becomes a brief farewell appearance or the start of another remarkable Wimbledon story.