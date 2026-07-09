A brief moment at Paris Fashion Week has sent social media into overdrive, with fans asking one question: Is Cardi B dating Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

A viral TikTok video showing the Grammy-winning rapper seated beside the Nigerian international at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Autumn/Winter show has sparked widespread romance rumours.

While neither Cardi B nor Okoye has addressed the speculation, the clip has been enough to ignite discussions across social media, with many fans convinced there could be more to the encounter than a chance seating arrangement.

Viral Paris Fashion Week Clip Fuels Dating Rumours

The speculation began after footage from the Robert Wun Haute Couture Autumn/Winter show in Paris surfaced online. In the now-viral TikTok video, Okoye is seen sitting beside Cardi B as guests prepare for the runway presentation.

The clip quickly drew attention because Okoye appeared to help the rapper take her seat, a gesture many fans described as polite and gentlemanly. Although the interaction lasted only a few seconds, viewers pointed to the pair's apparent ease around one another as they speculated about a possible romance.

Cardi B also made headlines at the event for her dramatic red couture look, which became one of the standout fashion moments of Paris Fashion Week. However, much of the online conversation soon shifted from her outfit to the identity of the footballer sitting beside her.

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no confirmation that the pair are romantically involved.

Fans React to Apparent Chemistry

Social media users were quick to weigh in after the video gained traction, with many expressing support for the potential pairing.

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Comments across TikTok and other platforms focused on Okoye's courteous behaviour, while others suggested the two appeared comfortable in each other's company.

'Now that's who she should be locking in,' one fan wrote.

At the same time, other users urged caution, noting that a brief public interaction is not evidence of a relationship. For now, the speculation remains driven entirely by fan reactions rather than any official statement from either Cardi B or Okoye.

The incident highlights how celebrity appearances at high-profile fashion events can quickly become the subject of intense online scrutiny.

Meet Maduka Okoye

For many fans unfamiliar with European football, the viral video has introduced Okoye to a much wider audience.

The 26-year-old is a Nigerian international goalkeeper who has represented the Super Eagles in international competition. He currently plays club football in Italy, where he has earned recognition for his performances between the posts.

Although well known among football supporters, Okoye has largely remained outside mainstream entertainment headlines until his appearance alongside Cardi B in Paris attracted worldwide attention.

Cardi B's Recent Love Life in the Spotlight

The latest speculation comes after Cardi B was most recently linked to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. As a result, fans have closely followed developments in the rapper's personal life, making any public appearance with another high-profile figure likely to attract attention.

The Paris Fashion Week sighting has only intensified that interest, particularly given the viral nature of the footage circulating online.

At present, there is no evidence confirming that Cardi B and Maduka Okoye are dating. The confirmed facts are that both attended the Robert Wun Haute Couture Autumn/Winter show, were seated beside one another and appeared together in a widely shared TikTok video.

Beyond those details, the ongoing discussion about whether Cardi B is dating Maduka Okoye remains unconfirmed, with the romance rumours based solely on fan speculation following their brief public interaction.