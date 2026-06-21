Katie Price has been linked to a surprise new screen project in London after her role in Jackie the Stripper drew praise at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2026, with Playboy icon Colleen Shannon saying she would 'love' to team up with her on an unusual wrestling-themed venture.

Wrestling Together! Project Takes Shape

The latest buzz around Price comes from the back of her acting debut rather than any formal announcement. In an interview reported by the Daily Star, Colleen Shannon, the former Playboy Playmate and DJ, said she hoped to meet Price at the upcoming premiere of 'Jackie the Stripper' and floated the possibility of working together on screen.

'I love her. What an icon. I should be meeting her soon at the "Jackie the Stripper" premiere. The film she's in,' Shannon said. She then added the line that has done the rounds since, 'I'd love to do a film soon too, maybe I could do one with Katie. Maybe we could end up wrestling together!'

That is not a project in motion yet. It is more a splashy throwaway from someone who knows how to sell an idea in one sentence. Still, it has landed because Price is suddenly being talked about less as a reality TV figure and more as someone with a foothold, however small, in film.

Price's Film Turn Gets Notice

The news came after 'Jackie the Stripper' was shown at the Berlin Film Festival, where director Michael Head said Price had been 'really well received.' Price has spent years being dismissed so quickly that any positive reaction to her work feels like a small rebuke to the usual sneering.

Head described her as 'the ultimate pro' on set and said industry buyers and executives were 'loving her appearance.' He also said she was 'unbelievably funny,' which is the sort of line that sounds promotional until you remember how rare it is for a director to bother praising a first-time performer at all, let alone one carrying Price's level of public baggage.

The film itself is a female-led spoof on the Jack the Ripper story, and it has a cast packed with familiar faces, including Jamie Lomas, Patsy Kensit and James Phelps. Price plays Lisa, a returning figure from a shadowy assassin lineage who gets pulled back into the action when everything starts to collapse around her. Not exactly Chekhov, but then nobody seems to be pretending otherwise.

Head said the role was not huge, but insisted she had 'absolutely nailed it.' A small part that lands can do more for an actor than a bigger, sloppier one, and Price has spent long enough in the public eye to know how quickly people decide what she can or cannot do.

Why the Bizarre Idea Has Gained Traction

Shannon's wrestling comment may sound like pure nonsense, but that is partly why it has worked. It has the right mix of novelty, vanity and innuendo to keep people talking, and it slots neatly into the weirdly elastic celebrity world where a film cameo can somehow morph into a franchise pitch before lunch.

Shannon, who rose to fame as a Playboy Playmate and later worked as a DJ, has already signalled she sees Price as a potential scene partner rather than a one-off novelty guest. In her telling, the collaboration would not just be another vanity project. It would be a pairing of two women who know how to command attention, even when the room is rolling its eyes.

Katie And The Wider Rollout

The momentum around 'Jackie the Stripper' is also being fed by its broader release plans. According to the production's own promotional material, the film has UK premieres planned in Leicester Square, a North American release in New York and discussions under way for Latin American distribution. That gives the project a wider runway than a throwaway indie comedy might normally get.

Price's appearance on the cast list has already made the film more newsworthy than many titles in its lane. The trailer, which presents the movie as a darkly comic action romp about female vigilantes taking on a secret male-dominated court, places her in a world that is deliberately exaggerated and cheeky.

The live question now is whether her screen turn opens a more regular acting path, or whether this is just one of those curious pop-culture detours that flares up, gets memed, and vanishes.

For the moment,the reaction from both Shannon and Head suggests that Price has done enough to keep the door open, and perhaps even crack it a bit wider.