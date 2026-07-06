Erling Haaland may be carrying Norway through a historic World Cup run, but away from the noise of stadiums and goal celebrations, his life with longtime girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen remains strikingly low-key.

The Manchester City striker has been at the centre of Norway's best men's World Cup campaign, scoring twice in a stunning 2-1 win over Brazil to send his country into the quarter-finals.

Congratulations to the lab in Norway that built Erling Haaland. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 5, 2026

After the match, Haaland spoke about the celebrations back home, saying he wished he could be in Oslo with the thousands of Norwegians partying in the streets. But when the cameras are gone, the football superstar appears happiest in a quieter world, cooking, gaming and spending time with Johansen and their young son.

Who Is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?

Johansen is a Norwegian influencer and former footballer who, like Haaland, grew up in Bryne, a small town in southwestern Norway.

She came through the youth ranks at Bryne FK, the same club where Haaland played before his rise through European football. Although she no longer appears to be pursuing a professional football career, Johansen has built a large online following, with more than 440,000 followers on Instagram.

Her profile has grown further during the World Cup, where her match-day outfits have attracted attention from fans. At one Norway game, she wore a Haaland jersey with denim shorts, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, prompting Haaland to comment: 'Yeeeehaw!'

A Romance Rooted in Their Hometown

Haaland and Johansen's relationship is not a typical celebrity romance built on red carpets and publicity.

The pair knew each other from their youth football days in Bryne, where Haaland's family settled when he was a child after his father, former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, retired from playing in England.

They reportedly began dating in 2021, after Haaland had moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has said Johansen made the first move.

'She sent me a message,' he told in an interview with a Norwegian broadcaster, joking that she 'checked me out' rather than the other way around.

🚨 Erling Haaland’s dating history..



2022 Isabel Johansen 🇳🇴 (21yrs)

2023 Isabel Johansen 🇳🇴 (22yrs)

2024 Isabel Johansen 🇳🇴 (23yrs)

2025 Isabel Johansen 🇳🇴 (24yrs)

2026 Isabel Johansen 🇳🇴 (25yrs)…. Love pic.twitter.com/Kgf1FipxXJ — T2 (@UTDtwo) July 5, 2026

Minecraft Nights and Private Family Life

Despite his global fame, Haaland has described their relationship in surprisingly ordinary terms. Asked what a romantic evening looks like, he said: 'I'll make dinner.'

He then admitted that Johansen also enjoys gaming, adding that they play Minecraft together and build houses in the game.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024. They have not publicly shared his name, keeping their family life largely private.

Fatherhood Has Changed Haaland

Haaland has credited fatherhood with helping him switch off from football more easily. He said in an interview that having a child allows him to disconnect when he gets home, rather than obsessing over matches, form or pressure.

For a player known for ruthless finishing and record-breaking numbers, that balance may be part of what keeps him grounded.

As Norway's World Cup dream grows, Johansen remains one of the quiet constants behind Haaland's public dominance—a hometown partner who knew him before the trophies, records and global spotlight.