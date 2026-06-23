As Norway continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in the United States, attention has turned to Erling Haaland's long-term partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The couple have been together for several years and recently welcomed their first child, while Johansen has become a familiar face supporting the Manchester City striker during some of the biggest moments of his career.

Johansen has also attracted attention in her own right during the tournament after announcing her first magazine cover shoot for Norwegian publication KK Magazine. The milestone came as she accompanied Haaland in the United States during Norway's World Cup campaign.

The magazine feature followed a series of photographs Johansen shared from New York, where she and Haaland spent time between Norway's group-stage matches. While Haaland remains one of the tournament's biggest stars after scoring twice in Norway's opening victory over Iraq, Johansen has largely maintained a lower public profile despite regularly appearing at major moments throughout his career.

Who Is Isabel Johansen?

Johansen and Haaland both grew up in Bryne, a town on Norway's southwest coast, and knew each other through the local football community. Although they met as children, their relationship began years later after reconnecting as young adults.

Although Johansen has generally avoided the spotlight, public interest in her has grown alongside Haaland's rise in football. Her recent KK Magazine cover shoot marked one of her most visible media appearances to date and drew attention from supporters following Norway's World Cup campaign.

Bryne Footballer To Haaland's Biggest Supporter

Before stepping away from competitive football, Johansen played for Bryne FK's women's team. Having played football herself, she has previously spoken about understanding the demands that come with a professional sporting career.

She joined the striker on the pitch after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul in 2023 and has regularly been seen supporting him during Premier League title celebrations and international fixtures.

More recently, she was among family members celebrating at Wembley after Manchester City defeated Chelsea in the 2026 FA Cup final. The couple have also made occasional public appearances together, including at the PFA Awards and fashion events in Europe.

Family Life Away From Football

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024.

Haaland first hinted at the pregnancy during an international match in October 2024 when he celebrated a goal by placing the ball under his shirt.

Since becoming a father, Haaland has spoken about how family life helps him switch off from football and focus on things beyond results and performances. He has said returning home to his partner and son gives him a different perspective after matches and training.

When not travelling for football, the couple are known to spend time in Bryne with family and friends. Haaland has previously spoken about enjoying a quieter lifestyle away from the attention that follows his club and international career.

With Norway hoping to reach the knockout stages, Johansen is expected to remain a regular presence in the stands as Haaland attempts to guide his country through its first World Cup appearance since 1998.