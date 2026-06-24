Naomi Osaka reached her first quarter-final of the 2026 season on Tuesday after a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elise Mertens at the Bad Homburg Open, needing just 67 minutes to secure one of her most convincing wins of the year before declaring that she 'really loves the heat.'

Competing in temperatures approaching 90°F (32°C), the former world No. 1 showed little sign of discomfort as she overwhelmed Mertens to book a place in her first grass-court quarter-final since 2024. The result also extended Osaka's winning record against the Belgian on grass to 2-0.

Osaka Unfazed by Rising Temperatures

While the warm conditions presented an additional challenge for players in Bad Homburg, Osaka said she welcomed the heat.

'Honestly, I'm pretty heat tolerant. I really love the heat. I kind of prefer it,' Osaka said in an interview shared by Tennis Legend.

The four-time Grand Slam champion added that she had also enjoyed similar temperatures during the clay-court swing in Paris, saying: 'It was hot in Paris a few weeks ago and I also enjoyed that. So, I kind of want it to be hot.'

With temperatures expected to remain high later in the week, the conditions could continue to suit Osaka as she pursues a place in the semi-finals.

First Quarter-Final of the Season

The victory marked an important step in Osaka's 2026 campaign, sending her into her first quarter-final of the year and her deepest run on grass since reaching the last eight in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2024.

Osaka was in control from the outset, racing into a 5-0 lead before closing out the opening set 6-3. She then secured an early break in the second set and maintained her advantage throughout the remainder of the contest.

Reflecting on the performance, Osaka said she focused on discipline rather than taking unnecessary risks.

'I think I played pretty well. I just tried to stay within the margins and play smart tennis,' she said.

Movement Key to Dominant Performance

Osaka credited her movement as one of the most encouraging aspects of her display.

'Honestly, I appreciated my movement a lot,' she said. 'Coming from clay, it's a lot different. Just getting used to moving on here and giving my body a little bit of time to adjust to the surface.'

The statistics reflected that control. Osaka struck seven aces, won more than 86 per cent of points behind her first serve and finished with 22 winners against only eight unforced errors.

She closed the match by winning eight consecutive points, underlining her authority from start to finish.

Learning to Love Grass

Beyond the result, Osaka's progress on grass continues to be a significant storyline heading into Wimbledon.

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The Japanese star revealed that an injury suffered during her early years on the surface had affected her confidence for some time.

'When I was younger, my first grass season, I injured myself. I slipped and it kind of scared me a lot from moving on grass,' she said.

Despite those challenges, Osaka believes her relationship with the surface is evolving.

'I'm learning to love it,' she said.

Osaka will next face either Mirra Andreeva or Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the semi-finals, carrying momentum from a dominant victory achieved in conditions she openly hopes will continue.