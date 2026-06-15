A former FBI agent in the United States has claimed the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona is now being viewed as a '$6 million bitcoin wrench attack by proxy', after a major crypto‑security firm flagged the case in what she calls the biggest public break so far. Retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, a regular commentator on high‑profile investigations, shared the Nancy Guthrie update on Saturday 13 June on X, saying a fresh assessment by blockchain security company CertiK had reshaped how the abduction is being read by investigators and online sleuths.

Guthrie, 84, is the mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie and has been missing for more than four months. She was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on 31 January, according to US reports, and was reported missing by family the following day. Since then, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have been processing DNA evidence, following up tips and reviewing ransom letters that demanded bitcoin, while Savannah has publicly offered a $1 million reward for her mother's return.

'Wrench Attack By Proxy': Bitcoin And A Missing 84‑Year‑Old

On X, Coffindaffer told her followers that CertiK, which she described as 'arguably the leading crypto security company in the world', had formally categorised the kidnapping as a 'wrench attack by proxy'.

In crypto slang, a wrench attack usually refers to criminals bypassing complex digital security by simply threatening a person with physical violence until they hand over their coins. In this case, according to a screenshot posted by Coffindaffer, CertiK has suggested something more layered: that the 84‑year‑old was abducted 'in connection with a $6 million bitcoin ransom demand' and that the case fits a pattern of 'proxy target selection' highlighted in the firm's 2025 report.

Nancy Guthrie



It's the biggest public break in Nancy's Case as CertiK, arguably the Leading Crypto Security company in the World, has designated Nancy's abduction as a Wrench attack by Proxy.



Does CertiK have knowledge as to if Savannah has a Bitcoin account?



This is a huge… pic.twitter.com/yVxj2E9rKL — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) June 13, 2026

The former agent framed that assessment as a turning point. She wrote that it was 'the biggest public break in Nancy's case' and argued that law enforcement may be dealing with a network that uses vulnerable relatives as leverage rather than going after high‑profile or high‑security targets directly.

She then pushed the point further, asking whether CertiK 'has knowledge as to if Savannah has a Bitcoin account'. That question is unverified, and there is no public confirmation that Savannah Guthrie holds any cryptocurrency at all. Still, it captures the sense of how mad and personal this has become: a veteran investigator openly wondering on social media whether a TV anchor's potential digital wallet is at the centre of an alleged multimillion‑dollar extortion plot.

Coffindaffer added that 'times have changed' and that the way such networks operate is 'new to LE [law enforcement]'. In her view, 'unless LE knows who took Nancy, then a wrench by proxy is on the table. CertiK seems to know.' Nothing in the public domain confirms CertiK's internal knowledge beyond the screenshot she shared, so the assessment remains speculative rather than established fact.

Law Enforcement Still Has No Suspects In Nancy Guthrie Case

Officially, the picture is far more muted than the online theories. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the inquiry, says detectives are still examining DNA and pursuing leads, but no suspect has been identified. The FBI is assisting, yet there has been no confirmation that agents accept the 'wrench attack' label or see the case as part of a wider crypto‑crime pattern.

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To recall, earlier ransom letters demanded bitcoin, according to the Hindustan Times report, which was enough to attract the interest of crypto‑security analysts. There has been no public disclosure of who sent those letters, whether the wallet details were usable, or if any on‑chain activity has been tracked back to the threats.

That gap between cautious official statements and more dramatic public speculation is stark. On one side, a former FBI agent with a media platform is promoting a narrative built around a '$6 million bitcoin ransom demand'. On the other, the agencies with the power to arrest anyone involved are saying very little. For families in similar cases, that kind of split can be brutal: you want every possible clue, but you also know much of it may never hold up in court.

Savannah Guthrie has largely stayed away from detailed media interviews about her mother's disappearance. On 7 June, she posted a brief, anguished message on Instagram Stories, writing: 'Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out,' alongside religious artwork and the plea, 'Bring her home.' It was raw emotion, not evidence.

Coffindaffer, now a contributor to US outlet NewsNation, has cast herself as a public interpreter of the case, edging between analysis and conjecture. Her latest thread hinges on CertiK's classification, without clarifying whether the company is working hand‑in‑glove with investigators or simply tagging an incident from open‑source information for its own risk tracking. That difference is not a nicety; it separates a possible evidential lead from a smart‑sounding theory.

The CertiK screenshot she shared cites the firm's '2025 report', which it says identified a trend of criminals targeting 'proxy' victims linked to wealthy or high‑profile figures. Applied to the Guthrie case, that would suggest the intended pressure point was not Nancy but her daughter, a well‑paid, globally recognised broadcaster. No law‑enforcement body has publicly backed that interpretation, but it lands in a year when the overlap between online celebrity, crypto money and old‑fashioned intimidation feels uncomfortably close.

For now, the Guthries remain in limbo. There is no suspect, no public forensic breakthrough, and an 84‑year‑old who vanished from a quiet desert suburb is now wrapped in the language of high‑tech ransom. Coffindaffer may be right that this is a 'huge breakthrough', or she may be off‑beam. What is certain is that Nancy Guthrie is still missing, and her family are still waiting for news that is not just another theory on social media.