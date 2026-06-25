A woman who posed as an escort has admitted killing two businessmen and poisoning two others in what police say was a calculated plot to rob wealthy men after luring them through online sex ads.

Adina Mihai, 31, and her partner Madalin Dumitru, 30, pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of administering poison with intent to injure. Prosecutors say Mihai targeted British men who appeared affluent, gained entry to their homes by pretending to offer sexual services, and then used gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL, to render them unconscious.

Malcolm King, 83, and Gary Mouat, 37, both died after their drinks were allegedly spiked with the substance, while two other men survived similar attacks. Police believe the Romanian couple stole watches, jewellery, and cash before fleeing, leaving victims alone in their homes. Investigators now believe the pair may have preyed on far more men than the four cases currently before the court.

The pair used escort meetings to target wealthy men

Mihai's first admitted victim was Malcolm King, an 83-year-old property magnate who lived in a six-bedroom mansion in Bagendon near Cirencester. On 20 August 2024, King invited Mihai into his £4 million Cotswolds home after believing he had booked an escort. Police reportedly say he was tricked into drinking wine laced with GBL, a drug often associated with drink spiking and sexual offences. He died after being given a fatal dose, while Mihai is said to have stolen his Rolex before leaving the property with Dumitru. King's body was discovered by family members the following day.

At first, investigators thought King may have died of natural causes because he had unrelated heart problems. That changed when another businessman died in strikingly similar circumstances almost a year later. On 13 July 2025, Gary Mouat, 37, who ran a major glazing company in Oxfordshire, was found dead at his home in Banbury after his drink had also been spiked with GBL.

Police say the same pattern was repeated with other men. On the day Mouat died, Mihai allegedly arranged to meet a third victim who lost consciousness but survived, later waking at around 6am to find his watch missing. Days later, on 22 July, a fourth man reported that several items had been stolen from his home after he, too, had met Mihai and later lost consciousness.

Investigators believe Mihai used GBL to incapacitate victims before calling Dumitru, who would wait outside their homes and then help steal valuables once the men had been rendered helpless. Officers say the men were paying around £170 an hour for what they believed were sexual services, with Mihai insisting on payment up front before meeting them.

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Detectives say the pair may have targeted many more men

The couple was finally arrested in the early hours of 30 July after Mihai had arranged to meet a fifth man who had seen her profile on the Vivastreet website. As she and Dumitru were leaving his home, the police stopped their car at around 3.30 am and arrested them on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to steal.

Following the investigation, police say it became clear that Mihai was selective about who she met, agreeing only to visit British men she believed were wealthy. During video calls before the meetings, she is said to have asked men to show her piles of cash before agreeing to travel to their homes. Detectives believe the aim was simple: gain access, drug the victim, steal high-value items, and get away before the victim regained consciousness, if they survived at all.

Mihai appeared at Oxford Crown Court by videolink and showed no visible emotion as she admitted the offences. Dumitru, appearing on a separate prison videolink, also pleaded guilty. Mrs Justice Brunner told the pair they should expect substantial prison sentences when they return to court for sentencing next month.

It can now also be reported that Malcolm King was well known in hunting circles and had appeared more than 30 times on the awards pages of an international safari website. He was described as one of the world's top big game hunters and had completed hunts involving the African 'big five' of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo. King was also a director of a property managing agent based in the British Virgin Islands and a member of Safari Club International. He is said to have kept an extensive trophy collection at his Cotswolds home.

Police believe Mihai and Dumitru may have had many more victims, but say some survivors may never come forward because of the circumstances in which they met the couple. Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary have circulated the pair's details to forces across the country to establish whether they can be linked to other unexplained deaths or drug-related robberies.

Detective Inspector Michael Roddy of Thames Valley Police said: 'This has been an extremely complex and resource-intensive investigation, involving specialist teams across Thames Valley Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary and partner agencies so I am proud to have this positive result.'

He added: 'Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru used drugs to incapacitate men who had been seeking sexual services, before stealing from them. For Gary Mouat, these actions had fatal consequences so I am pleased to have got answers for his family and would like to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.'

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey of Gloucestershire Constabulary said: 'Tragically for Mr King, Mihai and Dumitru's callous and calculated actions had fatal consequences.'

He added: 'The tireless work of all those involved in the joint investigation left Mihai and Dumitru with little choice but to plead guilty to manslaughter and administering poison in the face of overwhelming evidence.'