The family of Louis Hervé, the 17-year-old who died after a violent assault in the southern French city of Narbonne, has condemned what it described as the political exploitation of his death after demonstrations organised under the slogan 'Justice for Louis' went ahead despite relatives asking that the case not be used to advance political causes.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez echoed those concerns, condemning attempts by far-right organisations to use the teenager's death for political purposes and urging that the criminal investigation be allowed to continue.

Louis died on 23 June, four days after prosecutors allege he was lured to a construction site in Narbonne and violently assaulted. Five young suspects have since been placed under formal investigation while investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

Family Rejects Political Demonstrations

Before the weekend's events, Louis' relatives released a message rejecting 'all political exploitation' of his death and making clear they would not take part in any public demonstrations held in his memory.

The 'Justice for Louis' slogan was promoted online by several nationalist groups, including Novelum Carcassonne and Furie, ahead of demonstrations in Narbonne. Louis' family did not attend either the rally or an earlier white march, having already distanced themselves from both events.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Nuñez said there was 'an exploitation of the far right' in the case and stressed that prosecutors had not established any racist motive for the killing. He also said the case should prompt questions about youth violence and the support provided to vulnerable young people by public institutions.

French patriots hit the streets demanding justice for Louis 🇫🇷



He must be the last.



Millions must go!

pic.twitter.com/ow4ykiSeuO — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 28, 2026

More than 1000 young Frenchmen are out on the streets of Narbonne today to demand justice for 17-year-old Louis.



He was beaten to death by a migrant gang a couple of days ago. The attackers filmed themselves stomping on his head. pic.twitter.com/TJnovrPyV1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 28, 2026

Father Speaks Publicly

Speaking publicly for the first time in an interview with CNEWS, Louis' father, Nicolas, described his son as 'kind', 'polite' and 'loved by everyone'. He said he could not understand why his son had been targeted, adding that Louis had faced personal difficulties in the years before his death.

He said Louis had been withdrawn from a specialist educational institute after experiencing persistent bullying and claimed he had repeatedly sought help from public services.

Nicolas also questioned decisions made by child welfare authorities, saying Louis had been placed in emergency accommodation following what he described as a brief psychological assessment. Those concerns were raised during the interview and do not form part of the criminal investigation announced by prosecutors.

Family Focuses on Funeral and Justice

Instead of taking part in public demonstrations, Louis' family has focused on raising money to cover funeral expenses and legal costs.

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In a message accompanying an online fundraiser, Nicolas said his son had been 'taken from us in the most terrible way' and that the family wanted to give him 'the dignified funeral he deserves'. He thanked supporters for their donations, saying each contribution would help the family through an extraordinarily difficult time.

The family said any money remaining after the funeral and legal expenses would be donated to organisations supporting victims of violence.

As the investigation continues, Louis' relatives say they hope justice will be secured through the courts. They have asked that Louis' memory be respected and not become associated with political campaigns.