A hospital in southern France temporarily activated emergency procedures after doctors discovered a First World War artillery shell inside a 24-year-old patient who arrived seeking treatment for severe pain.

The incident took place at Rangueil Hospital in Toulouse, where medical staff found the unexploded device during examinations after the man presented at the emergency department. The object was identified as a 37mm brass-and-copper artillery shell dating from 1918.

The discovery prompted hospital officials to contact bomb disposal specialists and emergency services while doctors assessed how the device could be safely removed. Parts of the hospital were temporarily secured as a precaution because it was initially unclear whether the shell remained active, prompting authorities to evaluate any potential risk before surgery proceeded.

Patient's Condition Led To Unusual Discovery

French newspaper La Dépêche said the patient arrived at the hospital complaining of pain and discomfort. Medical examinations later revealed that a large object had become lodged inside his rectum.

The shell measured around 20 centimetres in length and was originally designed for military use during the final year of the First World War. Because doctors could not immediately determine whether the munition still posed a danger, specialist explosives teams were asked to assist.

A police source quoted by French media said the patient arrived in 'a state of extreme discomfort' before the shell was discovered during treatment. The unusual circumstances quickly escalated into a wider emergency response involving both medical staff and specialist services.

Hospital Precautions Triggered Emergency Response

Bomb disposal specialists and firefighters attended Rangueil Hospital while preparations were made for surgery. A security perimeter was established around the treatment area as authorities assessed the device and determined how it could be removed safely.

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The possibility that the shell could still contain explosive material led officials to adopt precautionary measures within parts of the hospital. Scheduled activity in affected areas was disrupted while emergency personnel remained on standby and specialists evaluated the potential risk.

The patient subsequently underwent surgery to remove the shell. Emergency services remained at the hospital throughout the operation, and the device was later examined by specialists.

Following its removal, authorities determined that the shell posed no danger to the public. Hospital operations gradually returned to normal after the precautionary measures were lifted, and no injuries were reported in connection with the evacuation or emergency response.

Questions Remain Over How Shell Reached Hospital

The patient, who has not been publicly identified, was reported to be recovering following surgery. French media said police planned to interview him after his recovery to establish how he came into possession of the shell and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The object was identified as a First World War-era artillery shell originally used by the Imperial German Army. Similar munitions are occasionally discovered across parts of France and neighbouring countries, where unexploded ordnance from both world wars continues to be unearthed during construction work and agricultural activity.

French media have reported that the shell may fall under regulations governing military munitions. However, authorities have not announced any charges, and it remains unclear whether any criminal investigation will follow.

Officials have confirmed that the shell was removed safely and that there was no continuing risk to hospital staff, patients or the wider public.