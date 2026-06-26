French prosecutors believe 17-year-old Louis was lured into a planned ambush and beaten to death in retaliation for reporting a previous assault to police, with attackers allegedly taunting him during the attack: 'You won't talk to the police anymore.'

The teenager died in hospital on 23 June after several days in a medically induced coma following the attack in Narbonne, southern France. Prosecutors have since upgraded the case to premeditated murder as investigators examine whether the killing was directly linked to his earlier police complaint.

Local media reports suggest footage exists of an earlier assault involving some of the same suspects, after which Louis reportedly filed a formal complaint with authorities.

Prosecutors Link Ambush to Earlier Police Complaint

According to prosecutors, Louis arranged to meet an acquaintance on the evening of 19 June near Narbonne's media library. Investigators believe he was instead lured into a planned ambush before being taken to a nearby construction site on Quai d'Alsace, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked.

Local reports state that one of the attackers allegedly shouted, 'You won't talk to the police anymore', a remark investigators are examining alongside Louis's earlier complaint to police. Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Rey said investigators believe the attack was premeditated but stressed that the judicial investigation is continuing.

🇫🇷 New footage has emerged showing 17-year-old Louis being brutally beaten in an earlier attack just weeks before he was killed in Narbonne.



French media report Louis filed a police complaint after the assault. During the fatal ambush on June 19, his attackers allegedly mocked… pic.twitter.com/OLgQnYNmoT — Europa.com (@europa) June 25, 2026

French media have also reported that newly circulated footage appears to show Louis being assaulted earlier this month. Investigators are examining whether that earlier incident and the subsequent police complaint formed the motive for the fatal attack.

Assault Video Helped Police Trace Five Suspects

Police said investigators identified the suspects after obtaining a video of the fatal assault that had circulated on social media. Prosecutors said the footage showed Louis being repeatedly assaulted while lying on the ground before he was left motionless at the construction site.

The footage has not been released publicly. Police said it was used, together with other evidence, to identify five suspects, including three minors and two adults aged 18 and 19. Three were arrested at Narbonne railway station, while the remaining two were detained in Albi.

Authorities said Louis was not discovered until about 9:00 a.m. the following morning when a construction worker arrived at the site. Emergency services found him unconscious with serious head and facial injuries before he was taken to the hospital in Narbonne and later transferred to Perpignan for specialist treatment.

Investigation Focuses on Alleged Roles of Each Suspect

Prosecutors said the five suspects knew Louis through youth care homes in the Occitanie region. Most had little or no previous criminal history, although two were already known to police for earlier drug and theft offences.

Read more Attackers Captured Final Moments of 17-Year-Old Louis Before He Died Days Later Attackers Captured Final Moments of 17-Year-Old Louis Before He Died Days Later

Louis had been living in a children's home in Carcassonne under the care of France's child welfare agency, Aide sociale à l'enfance. Prosecutors said he had been placed there at his family's request, not through a court order.

The judicial investigation will determine each suspect's alleged role in the attack and whether the evidence supports prosecutors' allegation that the ambush was planned in retaliation for Louis's earlier police complaint. Under French law, all five suspects are presumed innocent unless convicted.