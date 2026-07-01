Viral social media posts claiming Iraqi authorities discovered 'golden underwear,' $57 million (about £42 million) in cash and 27 kilograms (about 60 pounds) of gold during raids on Iraqi lawmakers have attracted widespread attention online.

While Iraq has confirmed a major anti-corruption investigation involving lawmakers and government officials, the sensational claims circulating online combine reports from two separate cases, with the most eye-catching allegations remaining unverified by Iraqi authorities.

What Are the Viral Iraqi MP Raid Claims?

The viral Iraqi MP raid claims combine reports involving two Iraqi lawmakers.

One concerns Iraqi MP Alia Nassif, with multiple regional media outlets reporting that authorities recovered more than 20 billion Iraqi dinars (about $15.5 million or £11.4 million) in cash and quantities of gold during a raid on her residence as part of Iraq's anti-corruption investigation.

The second involves Iraqi lawmaker Hind El-Abbasi, with Turkish media reporting that authorities found $57 million (about £42 million) in cash, 27 kilograms (about 60 pounds) of gold and an item described as 'golden underwear' during a search of her home. Those claims quickly spread across Facebook and other online platforms but have not been publicly verified by Iraqi authorities.

What Has Been Confirmed About the Operation?

Regional media reports say Iraqi authorities launched a large-scale anti-corruption investigation involving dozens of suspects, including members of parliament and government officials. According to those reports, 47 people were detained as part of an inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

While the wider operation has been widely reported, Iraqi authorities have not publicly released evidence confirming the alleged seizure of $57 million (about £42 million), 27 kilograms (about 60 pounds) of gold or 'golden underwear.'

As of now, Iraqi authorities have not publicly issued a statement confirming or denying those specific allegations.

Allegations Involving Cash, Gold

The allegations involving $57 million (about £42 million) in cash, 27 kilograms (about 60 pounds) of gold and 'golden underwear' have been repeated by several Turkish media outlets covering the reported raid.

However, none of the reports reviewed includes official evidence from Iraqi authorities supporting those discoveries. While the allegations have spread widely online, they have yet to be substantiated through publicly released government statements, court records or police documents.

Who Are the Iraqi MPs Named in the Reports?

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The viral reports reference two Iraqi lawmakers. Alia Nassif has been identified in multiple regional reports covering Iraq's anti-corruption investigation, while Hind El-Abbasi has been linked to the separate viral allegations involving $57 million (about £42 million), 27 kilograms (about 60 pounds) of gold and 'golden underwear.'

Currently, Iraqi authorities have not publicly confirmed those specific allegations, and neither lawmaker has publicly responded to the viral reports.

Why the Claims Went Viral

While Iraq's anti-corruption investigation is significant in its own right, online attention quickly shifted to the alleged discovery of 'golden underwear', with the unusual claim becoming the focus of memes and humorous social media posts.

One widely shared meme compared an ordinary pair of underwear with a gold-coloured pair under the caption, originally written in Arabic and translated into English for clarity: 'The difference between my underwear and hers.'

Another, inspired by the Grand Theft Auto video game series, depicted characters raiding a room in reference to the reported search, while a separate meme jokingly labelled the alleged stash 'Her farm.'

Instagram's comments section also filled with humorous reactions from Iraqi users. Some wrote: 'Now I know where Iraq's money went', while others joked that the lawmaker had 'more money than Shakira', was 'richer than Ronaldo', or even 'richer than the Kardashians'.

Other comments included: 'I'm hearing numbers I've never heard of before', 'The government arrested the government', 'Elon Musk right now', and 'Just the bra will make my whole life better.'

What to Know About the Viral Claims

Iraq's anti-corruption investigation has been widely reported, but the most sensational allegations circulating online have yet to be supported by publicly released Iraqi government evidence.

For now, the story illustrates how verified developments surrounding Iraq's corruption probe have become intertwined with viral claims that continue to spread across social media without official confirmation.