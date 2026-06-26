A New Hampshire police investigation has drawn nationwide attention after officers launched a public appeal to identify a theft suspect who became an unlikely internet sensation when surveillance images revealed a striking resemblance to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Salem Police Department's tongue-in-cheek social media post quickly went viral after joking that the bearded suspect looked like the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Police allege the man stole a woman's purse from a parked vehicle before using her credit cards during a shopping spree at a local Best Buy. While the comparison was made in jest, authorities are urging anyone who recognises the suspect to come forward as the investigation continues.

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The Salem Best Buy Incident

The investigation began after an unidentified man allegedly stole a woman's purse from a parked vehicle in Salem, New Hampshire, before using the victim's credit cards during a shopping spree at local businesses, including a Best Buy store.

Surveillance images released by the Salem Police Department show the bearded suspect leaving the electronics retailer wearing a bucket hat and a Calvin Klein T-shirt. Police allege the stolen payment cards were used to make multiple unauthorised purchases shortly after the theft.

In its Facebook appeal, the department wrote: 'But THIS GUY allegedly stole a purse out of someone else's vehicle and then decided that the credit cards in that purse were now his to use all Willy nilly.'

The surveillance images quickly spread online after social media users pointed out the suspect's striking resemblance to the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Salem Police's Humorous Appeal Goes Viral

Rather than issuing a conventional public appeal, Salem Police used humour to draw attention to the case, joking that the suspect looked remarkably like the three-time Super Bowl champion and the fiancé of pop megastar Taylor Swift.

In the Facebook post, officers quipped: 'Are we sure this isn't Travis, actually? Anyone know where he's been? Have times been tough? I mean I know the Chiefs missed the playoffs.'

They quickly dismissed the suggestion, adding: 'Na, it can't be. He's a Swifty. He wouldn't do this.'

Addressing the suspect directly, police added: 'GUESS WHAT PAL, you may look like Travis Kelce, TE for the Kansas City Chiefs... but your good looks and cool sty... can't get you outta this one!'

The playful approach resonated with social media users, many of whom joined in on the joke.

One person commented: 'It could be Travis. They do have a wedding coming up... can you imagine how much it costs to rent out Madison Square Garden?!'

Another joked: 'You're telling me this isn't Travis Kelce making a run for it before the big day?'

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Despite the light-hearted tone of the social media appeal, authorities emphasised that the case remains an active criminal investigation.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect or announced any arrests. They have also not disclosed the total value of the stolen property or the amount allegedly spent using the victim's credit cards.

As enquiries into the alleged purse theft and subsequent shopping spree continue, authorities are urging anyone who recognises the man shown in the surveillance images or has information about his identity to contact Officer Prince at the Salem Police Department on 603-893-1911 or via email at jprince@salemnh.gov.

Meanwhile, authorities have stressed that Kelce has no connection to the alleged theft. The Kansas City Chiefs star was mentioned solely because of the suspect's apparent resemblance to him.