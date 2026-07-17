The Lincoln Lawyer has officially wrapped filming on its fifth and final season, bringing Netflix's hit legal drama one step closer to its long-awaited return.

While the streaming giant has yet to confirm an official premiere date, the completion of production has revealed fresh details about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5's release date, cast and plot.

With Mickey Haller preparing to tackle his most personal case yet and several new faces joining the series, fans now have a clearer picture of what to expect from the show's final chapter.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5 Release Date

Netflix confirmed earlier this year that The Lincoln Lawyer would return for a 10-episode fifth season, which will also serve as the show's finale.

Filming began in March 2026 and officially wrapped in July, moving the series into post-production.

Although Netflix has not announced an exact release date, previous production schedules provide clues about when the legal drama could return.

Season 3 debuted roughly four months after filming wrapped, while Season 4 spent around seven-and-a-half months in post-production before premiering.

Based on those timelines, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 is widely expected to arrive between February and April 2027, although Netflix has yet to confirm that release window.

Season 5 Returning Cast and New Additions

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as defence attorney Mickey Haller, alongside familiar faces Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy and Angus Sampson as Cisco.

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Netflix has also confirmed that Cobie Smulders, who made a surprise appearance during the Season 4 finale, has been promoted to a series regular for the final season.

Returning recurring cast members include Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria and Gigi Zumbado.

They will be joined by a number of newly announced recurring stars, including Amy Aquino, Tricia Helfer, Diane Guerrero, Steve Howey, Corbin Bernsen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Richard Cabral and Nate Corddry.

One notable absence is Yaya DaCosta, whose character Andrea 'Andy' Freeman is not expected to return because she does not appear in the source material for the final season.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5 Plot

The fifth season adapts Michael Connelly's 2023 novel Resurrection Walk, continuing directly from the dramatic events of Season 4.

After narrowly avoiding a life sentence when he was cleared of murdering his former client Sam Scales, Mickey Haller faces an entirely new challenge.

The Season 4 finale introduced Artemisia 'Emi' Finch, a previously unknown half-sister portrayed by Cobie Smulders.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Emi asks Mickey to help free a woman convicted of murdering her former husband, a sheriff's deputy.

Mickey takes on a complex habeas petition in an attempt to overturn the conviction while uncovering corruption and long-buried family secrets.

The final season also explores the emotional impact of losing David 'Legal' Siegel, Mickey's mentor and father figure, whose death in Season 4 leaves the lawyer without one of his closest advisers.

Unlike the novel, the television adaptation does not feature Harry Bosch because the character's screen rights remain with Prime Video.

Instead, Emi Finch assumes a central role in launching the investigation.

Closing Mickey Haller's Story

Netflix announced in January that Season 5 would be the final instalment of The Lincoln Lawyer.

The decision brings an end to one of the platform's most consistent drama series, which has spent 29 weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 across its first four seasons.

Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said they were grateful for the opportunity to give Mickey Haller's story a proper ending.

Rodriguez later clarified on social media that the decision to end the series came from Netflix rather than the creative team.

With production now complete, attention now turns to post-production and the eventual release of the first trailer, which is expected to offer the first extended look at Mickey Haller's final case before the series returns to Netflix in 2027.