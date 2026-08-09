Filming for Grown Ups 3 is expected to reach Keansburg, New Jersey, in late August. Mayor George Hoff said he was told the cast and crew would work in the borough near the end of the month.

The Keansburg shoot follows production elsewhere in New Jersey. Adam Sandler and Chris Rock were seen filming in Woodbridge on 3 August, before production moved to Morristown on 4 August.

Keansburg Filming Is Planned for Late August

Hoff said he had received no further details about the Keansburg schedule. Exact filming dates and locations have not been announced. This makes late August the only confirmed timeframe.

Reports also claimed Sandler was seen at Keansburg Amusement Park on 5 August. That sighting was not confirmed and does not establish that filming has started in the borough.

Keansburg's official website still lists Hoff as mayor. The borough has not posted details about Grown Ups 3 filming, road closures or public access restrictions.

The planned shoot would extend a New Jersey production run that has already moved through several locations. In Woodbridge, Sandler and Rock were seen with a film crew on Wendy Road in the Colonia section of the township.

Colonia Country Club was used as a staging and catering area during the Woodbridge shoot. Crews were also seen near Colonia High School before the set was dismantled that night.

Production moved to Morristown the next day. Sandler was seen filming at Rod's Steak & Seafood inside the Madison Hotel. It's where production staff confirmed the shoot was for Grown Ups 3.

Netflix Confirms Grown Ups 3 Production in New Jersey

Netflix confirmed on 6 August that Grown Ups 3 had started filming in New Jersey. The announcement confirmed Sandler's return as Lenny and followed several days of location work in the state.

The streamer also released a first-look image showing returning cast members together. Kevin James returns as Eric, Chris Rock as Kurt, David Spade as Marcus and Rob Schneider as Rob.

Schneider did not appear in Grown Ups 2, making his return a notable change for the third film. He appeared in the original 2010 film.

Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Salma Hayek Pinault are also returning. Steve Buscemi, Shaquille O'Neal, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Cheri Oteri and Nick Swardson are among other cast members confirmed by Netflix.

Julie Bowen, Deon Cole and Bailee Madison join the franchise. Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler are also listed in the cast.

Sandler co-wrote the film with Tim Herlihy, his collaborator on Grown Ups 2. Kyle Newacheck is directing, after working with Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2 and Murder Mystery.

Netflix says the story reunites the longtime friends after their children have grown up. The company has not released detailed plot information.

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Grown Ups 3 Release Date Remains Unannounced

The first Grown Ups film was released in 2010 and followed childhood friends reuniting as adults. Grown Ups 2 arrived in 2013, with Lenny moving his family back to his hometown.

The third instalment reunites the core group after more than a decade. Netflix has not announced a release date for Grown Ups 3.

Its 6 August update confirmed filming was underway in New Jersey and that the sequel will stream on Netflix. The company has not yet publicly announced a production-end date for the sequel.

Keansburg remains the next reported filming location. No announcement of specific dates, locations or local restrictions for the late-August shoot.