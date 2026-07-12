Luke Bracey's Charles Ingalls will return an 'entirely changed man' in season two of Netflix's Little House on the Prairie, with an 18‑month time jump seeing the family relocated to Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and the father-of-three 'grow as a man, a husband and a father'.

Filming is underway on the new instalment of the literary adaptation, which will continue Netflix's plan to tackle one Laura Ingalls Wilder book per season.

The Ingalls family was forced into a sudden and heartbreaking departure at the close of the first season. Charles, his wife Caroline, and their children Mary, Laura, and baby Carrie abandoned their homestead just outside Independence, Kansas, after government officials demanded payment for land the family had been led to believe was free.

Guided by honorary family member Mr Edwards, the pioneers packed up their wooden wagon to seek better fortunes further north in Minnesota.

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A New Chapter For The 'Little House On The Prairie' Patriarch

The relocation brings more than just a change of scenery for the Ingalls clan. Bracey has highlighted that the upcoming episodes will closely explore the internal shifts within his character. Filming for the second season is currently underway, and the actor notes that the significant time leap offers a fresh, more mature perspective on the central family dynamic.

'It's been about 18 months since the first season and I'm excited to see him learn from his mistakes and grow as a man and grow as a husband and grow as a father,' Bracey tells People.

The actor suggests that the adults will not be left behind while the younger cast members inevitably take the spotlight. He explains that early episodes feature Caroline, played by Crosby Fitzgerald, reminding Charles that they are not stagnant people. As Mary and Laura mature, so do their parents.

They grow as individuals and as a couple, which, he says, solidifies their place in a demanding world. Bracey notes that watching the parents become the people they aspire to be is a central aspect of the new scripts.

Building A New Walnut Grove For Season Two

For audiences familiar with Laura Ingalls Wilder's semi‑autobiographical novels or the classic 1974 television adaptation, Walnut Grove is a key location. Netflix intends to adapt one book per season, meaning the upcoming run will tackle the events of On the Banks of Plum Creek.

Showrunner and producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, 55, visited the actual Walnut Grove last year to draw geographical and historical inspiration. The aim is to deliver a setting that feels distinct from the Kansas plains of the debut season.

New Faces, New Friction In Walnut Grove

A new town brings new neighbours, and the casting department has secured two of the most recognisable figures in prairie lore. Willa Dunn steps into the role of Nellie Oleson, while Charlotte Sullivan takes on the part of her mother, Harriet.

For 11‑year‑old Alice Halsey, who plays Laura Ingalls, the arrival of the Oleson family is set to change the narrative. Halsey admits that the dynamic between Laura and Nellie is complicated. Nellie is popular, confident, and affluent, possessing everything Laura does not have.

Halsey points out that part of her character hates Nellie because she can be noticeably snotty, but underlying that frustration is a clash of class and circumstance. It is the sort of playground tension that translates directly to a frontier schoolhouse.

A Fresh Tone For Caroline Ingalls

Fitzgerald is enthusiastic about the shift in tone for the family matriarch. The 36‑year‑old actress describes the Walnut Grove era as a completely fresh vibe, placing the family in a new mindset away from their previous struggles.

Her most anticipated co‑star for the upcoming season is not a human actor. Fitzgerald confirmed the presence of a bovine companion on set. She confessed a deep fondness for cows, noting that getting to work alongside one every day has been an unexpected highlight of the production schedule.

The first season of Little House on the Prairie remains available to stream on Netflix, as the cameras continue to roll on the Ingalls' next chapter.