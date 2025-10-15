Japanese hit manga Sakamoto Days is officially being adapted into a live-action film, with a scheduled release during Japan's Golden Week 2026. The highly anticipated project is being produced by Toho and directed by Yūichi Fukuda, known for his work on Gintama and Kyo Kara Ore Wa!!. Actor Fumiya Takahashi has been confirmed to play a major role, sparking excitement among fans eager to see how the world of assassins and humour will translate to the big screen.

Production Details and Creative Team

The live-action adaptation was officially announced in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 43, published in September 2025. The film is being developed under Toho, Japan's leading film studio, which confirmed that the project will be released as a two-part feature.

Yūichi Fukuda serves as the film's writer and director, while Keiya Taguchi will oversee the action choreography. Other production details are still under wraps, and it is unclear whether both parts have already been filmed.

Toho also released a promotional poster teasing the release window of Golden Week 2026, typically spanning late April to early May. This timeline also suggests the possible release date for Sakamoto Days live action.

Confirmed Cast: Ren Meguro and Fumiya Takahashi

The cast of Sakamoto Days is already making headlines. Ren Meguro, a member of the Japanese idol group Snow Man, will star as Taro Sakamoto. He will portray both the chubby and slim versions of the main character, reportedly undergoing around four hours of special make-up or prosthetic work each day to achieve the transformation.

Joining him is actor Fumiya Takahashi, who will take on the role of Shin Asakura. Shin is a former assassin with telepathic abilities who becomes Sakamoto's ally and confidant. Takahashi's casting was confirmed through entertainment outlets, marking a significant step in his acting career.

While Meguro and Takahashi are the only officially confirmed cast members, fans continue to speculate about who will portray supporting characters such as Lu Shaotang, Heisuke Mashimo, and Aoi Sakamoto.

Fumiya Takahashi's Role as Shin Asakura

Shin Asakura is a fan-favourite character known for his unique psychic ability to read minds, as well as his conflicted loyalty between his past as an assassin and his moral compass. His partnership with Sakamoto forms a core part of the manga's early story arc.

Takahashi's portrayal is expected to bring depth to the live-action version. Known for his work in Kamen Rider Zero-One and other dramas, the actor's casting was met with positive fan reactions across social media. Industry analysts expect his performance to play a major role in the film's emotional and narrative development.

Rumours and What's Next for the Adaptation

Several rumours have surfaced surrounding the Sakamoto Days live-action project. Reports suggest that the film's two parts will cover the initial volumes of the manga, focusing on Sakamoto's re-entry into the assassin world.

Fans have also speculated about a potential global release, possibly through Netflix, though no official confirmation has been made.

Toho and Shueisha are expected to unveil further details later in 2025, including the full cast list, teaser trailers, and international distribution plans.

Until then, Sakamoto Days continues to dominate social media discussions, cementing its status as one of the most anticipated Japanese film adaptations of 2026.