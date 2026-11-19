Glen Powell's latest comedy, The Comeback King, puts a fresh spin on the familiar story of a messy celebrity breakup. The actor plays a country music star whose career takes a dramatic hit after his pop star girlfriend, played by Madelyn Cline, turns their split into a chart-topping opportunity.

The first trailer, released on 18 November, 2026, offers a taste of the trouble ahead. With Judd Apatow directing and co-writing the film, Powell looks poised to become the filmmaker's next comedy leading man. Moreover, the supporting cast is packed with comedy and country music talent.

Breakup Song Becomes a PR Nightmare

Getting cheated on is bad enough. Having your ex turn the breakup into a hit song that makes you look like the villain is considerably worse. That is the predicament facing Powell in The Comeback King.

Powell plays Aubrey King, a country music sensation known for songs about drinking and falling in love. Despite his success, he is struggling with the demands of fame and feels increasingly like a commodity rather than an artist.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his girlfriend, pop superstar Missy (Cline), has been cheating on him.

The relationship ends, but Missy gets the last word. She releases a breakup anthem portraying him as the unfaithful partner. The public turns against him, branding him a 'scumbag,' a 'huge loser', and 'a libertarian candidate.'

With his career in trouble, Aubrey returns to college to finish his degree and reconsider his approach to music. He meets Sam (Cristin Milioti), a no-nonsense professor who seems more interested in his pinky ring than his fame.

His troubles do not stop there. When rival performer Hardy calls him a 'poser', Aubrey throws a punch but accidentally hits Reba McEntire instead. The country music legend tackles him to the ground and pulls out a pocket knife.

'I'm Reba frickin' McEntire,' she tells him. 'How do you wanna die?'

It is hardly the sort of encounter Aubrey needs while trying to repair his public image.

Country Music Stars Join the Chaos

The comedy has no shortage of familiar faces from the country music world. Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan are among the musicians making appearances.

The trailer shows Jelly Roll, Lambert and Paisley staging an intervention for Aubrey as his life continues to unravel. Jelly Roll even jokes, 'You smell like people think I smell.'

The wider cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Tig Notaro, Leanne Morgan, Atsuko Okatsuka and Mike Birbiglia. Stavros Halkias plays Aubrey's unconventional manager, while Li Jin Hao appears as his college roommate, Jeff.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor also put in musical preparation for the role, training in singing and guitar. The film features original music, with Nashville songwriters contributing to the soundtrack. Both Powell and Cline perform songs.

Release Date and Apatow's Return to Cinemas

The Comeback King is set for release on 5 February 2027. The project also marks Apatow's first theatrical feature since 2015's Trainwreck. The filmmaker is known for The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

With a breakup song working against him, country music stars getting involved in his problems, and a return to college on the cards, Aubrey has quite a comeback to organise. Whether he can win back the public is another matter.