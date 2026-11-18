Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has revealed he was 'heavily involved' in choosing Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Recalling the selection process, Bezos said 'it was so obvious' that Pattinson was right for the role, despite initial concerns that the actor was already too famous. Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event on Tuesday, Bezos said Pattinson emerged as the clear favourite after five finalists underwent extensive screen tests.

Bezos Reveals How Pattinson Won the Role

Bezos offered a rare glimpse into Amazon MGM Studios' casting process, explaining that the decision followed a rigorous selection involving multiple candidates. 'We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,' he said. 'It was interesting. Full costumes and real sets and other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the tests and reviewing all that.'

Despite the strong competition, Pattinson quickly distinguished himself from the other contenders. 'There was something special about Rob and his performance. It was immediately undebated,' he said. Director Denis Villeneuve and other members of the casting team also favoured Pattinson, according to Bezos.

Pattinson's Fame Initially Raised Concerns

Although Pattinson impressed during auditions, Bezos admitted the team initially questioned whether an established Hollywood star was the right fit. Bond has historically helped elevate actors' careers, prompting producers to consider whether a lesser-known performer might better suit the franchise's next chapter.

'We were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous,' Bezos explained. However, those concerns disappeared once the team watched Pattinson's screen tests. 'It was so obvious he is James Bond,' Bezos said. The decision marks another major franchise role for Pattinson, who previously starred in The Batman and gained international recognition through the Twilight films.

Pattinson Calls 007 Role the 'Honour of a Lifetime'

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Pattinson's casting on Monday, ending weeks of speculation surrounding Daniel Craig's successor. In a statement, Pattinson described the opportunity as a career milestone.

'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,' he said. The actor also thanked Villeneuve and Amazon MGM's creative team for their confidence.

'To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,' he added. Before the announcement, speculation had linked several British actors to the role, including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult.

Amazon Takes Bond Into a New Era

Amazon finalised its acquisition of MGM in 2022, gaining distribution rights to the James Bond films but not creative control of the franchise. That changed in 2025, when Amazon MGM Studios, Barbara Broccoli, and Michael G. Wilson formed a joint venture to house the Bond intellectual property rights.

Following the deal's completion in March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control, while all three parties remained co-owners of the franchise. Villeneuve's upcoming film, starring Pattinson, will be the first Bond instalment released under Amazon MGM's creative leadership, marking a significant transition for the decades-old franchise.